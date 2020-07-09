A tribute to Bill Withers: Gary students/staff debut music video

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Singer Bill Withers' hit "Lovely Day" is shining once again in a new format.

Students and staff of The West Side Theatre Guild Performing Arts Department at West Side Leadership Academy in Gary released a video on July 3 of Withers' "Lovely Day." Both students and various staff members recorded their individual parts via cell phone and Zoom platforms. Singers, dancers and musicians all took part in the musical project.

"It took approximately three weeks to put the video together," said Mark Spencer, director of fine arts for Gary Community School Corporation. Spencer also produced and directed the video.

More than 25 people were involved in the project. Spencer said he thought the video would be a good idea to do since the school community hadn't been together for a few months due to the pandemic.

"I was concerned about the distancing and isolation of the students and staff," Spencer said. He said he was inspired by seeing videos that other institutions, such as Julliard, did during the past few months.

Prior to the pandemic, Spencer said he and the school community were working on a major production of the musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." That production had to be halted. Spencer said it will be probably be presented sometime next year.