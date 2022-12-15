A wintry holiday blast of classical meets rock

"Christmas meets Classic Rock meets the Great Masters" is the best way to describe the Classical Blast group's annual live holiday concert, "Dark Side of the Yule," now in its seventh touring season and returning on Dec.17 for a third time in as many years, to Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart. Info/tickets: brickartlive.com.

"This show melds Christmas and rock music in ways never heard before, with music by bands like Metallica, Evanescence, Pink Floyd, Beatles, Joni Mitchell and others, brilliantly mashed with holiday classics, baroque carols, classical and originals," said group manager and primary songwriter Barbara Weigand. While the classically-rooted rock group does perform year round, this very special holiday show is limited to just a handful of performances, over a five week period across the Great Lakes tri-state area.

The hybrid musical group Classical Blast reports that its popular, limited-run "Dark Side of the Yule" holiday tour returns this season with some notable changes from past years.

For this season's performances new members have been added to the mix, as Hannah K Watson (violin, vocals) and Stephanie Koklys (lead vocals, guitar, piano) have joined as full time members of the eclectic ensemble. Both ladies have been former guest players on past Classical Blast projects and tours. Koklys sang in studio as a special guest on the band's epic “Dark Side of the Yule" album, as well as their most recent full length album, “Life on Fire” albums. Both she and Watson have also performed as guest performers on past "Dark Side" live tours.

"We've added some new stuff to the repertoire and kept some of the older favorites that the audience has come to expect," added Weigand. Among the new musical selections added is one they have titled "WonderChild," which is a mash-up of the holiday standard "What Child is This" with the 1995 Oasis hit, "Wonderwall." The arrangement for this was done by Stephanie and her husband acoustically, but performed in full band fashion with outstanding vocals and cello.

Keeping with their tradition of bringing special guests along on live performances, the 2022 live "Dark Side" tour finds Classical Blast inviting cellist Tom Culver to sit in with them during the holiday tour dates. More: classicalblast.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• Rounding out the weekend at The Hobart Art Theater, the Region's reigning Beatles tribute American English are back once more on Friday to run through the Fab's classic catalog of tunes. Tickets: $20 with various VIP seating also available.

Just announced! NWI's Mad Hatter Productions is bringing comedian/actor Robert "Bobcat" Goldthwait to the Art stage for New Year's Eve. Goldthwait is known for his dark comedy stand-up routine and his raspy and high-pitched voice. His film work includes playing such memorable roles as "Zed" in the "Police Academy" franchise, and "Eliot Loudermilk" in "Scrooged." Tickets: $30 with limited $50 VIP options. More: brickartlive.com.

• Indiana-based international recording artist Eric Lambert & Char perform a mix of their original Americana music and tasty cover songs tonight at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in Hobart for the weekly "Acoustic Thursday" concert series that finds live local music presented along with a full menu and full bar from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Heads up to all local acoustic musicians interested in strutting their stuff for visiting relatives and friends this holiday season. Montego Bay presents a special all ages "Open Mic Night" on Dec. 22, hosted by Danny Lemmon. Arrive early to sign up for a spot on the performance schedule. More: 219-940-3152 or facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• The Hard Rock Cafe Stage on Friday at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary will have folks "rollin' on the river" as it presents "Simply The Best: A Tribute to Tina Turner," starring Elisa Latrice who brings back the nostalgia of the Ike & Tina Revue, as well as Turner’s sizzling solo career. The Mike Wheeler Band returns again to the Cafe on Saturday with a blend of blues, rock and Top 40 songs.

On Sunday, ladies of a certain age will be swooning and screaming as they relive their 1990s teen years watching "A Boy Band Christmas" inside the casino's Hard Rock Live! concert auditorium. The show is a night of classic holiday songs and unforgettable hits of the era, performed by real "boy band" alumni -- Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey, and Justin Jeffre (of 98 Degrees), Jamie Jones (of All-4-One), Erik-Michael Estrada (of O-Town), and '90s pop star Ryan Cabrera. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• The Fresh Hops is teaming up with EAT (55201 Hohman Ave.) in Hammond for a special food drive concert on Saturday from 7-11 p.m. Opening the show for the always impressive and eclectic Hops band, will be the band Large. All ages welcome, doors open at 6 p.m. and admission is $15 advance/$20 day of show. Early bird tickets and more information available at freshhopsband.com.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the classic rock of the Hard Knocks Band on Friday, followed on Saturday by Leroy's official Christmas Party with music by Region jam band, Chester Brown. Music starts both nights at 8 p.m. The last weekly "Blues Jam" of 2022 happens on Sunday from 7 to 11 p.m. hosted by Corey Dennison. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• They may be called Nawty Lite, but the stripped down, acoustic-driven version of one of NWI's most popular party rock bands still delivers a rockin' live performance as one can discover by catching them tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. On Friday it's The Morning Glories, followed on Saturday by the The Aftermath band. Music runs 8:30 p.m. -12:30 a.m. A special Sunday afternoon matinee of holiday songs will be held over for a second week with music From The Rafters from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Americana/Blues singer-songwriter and guitarist Davy Knowles performs this Saturday (7 p.m. CST/8 p.m. EST) just over the state line in Three Oaks, Michigan at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive). Knowles first burst onto the scene in 2007 at the age of 20 with his band Back Door Slam and quickly grew in fame after making television appearances ("Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Good Morning America", etc.). The Isle of Man native has released nearly a dozen albums since then, with two of them landing in the Top 5 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart. His latest is 2021's "What Happens Next." Tickets: $30-$60. More: acornlive.org or 269-756-3879.

• A couple of famous guitarists visited downtown Hobart in early December to peruse the vinyl at The Record Bin (218 Main St.). Spotted in the store on separate occasions were blues rocker Johnny Burgin (Delmark Records) and heavy metal icon Dan Donegan of Disturbed (Warner Bros.). "You never know who is going to pop in here," said store manager Riley Mummey. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin.

• Vocalist Zach Allen and guitarist Harrison Marcello up and coming New York hard rock group TEMPT guest live from 7-8 p.m. next Tuesday on the 89.1-Lakeshore Public Radio program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." TEMPT has released an infectious cover of the Billy Squier holiday classic -- “Christmas Is The Time To say I Love You” -- giving the song a fresh treatment that rocks the Christmas spirit. Video at: https://youtu.be/JBhJvXJ2Z8U. Stream the radio program at lakeshorepublicradio.org.