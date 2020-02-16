Adrian Dunn brings 'Black Music Matters Tour' to Chicago

Music scholar and social justice advocate Adrian Dunn will bring the "Black Music Matters Tour" to the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts at the University of Chicago at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
"At this show, we'll be doing all of the new music from the new album," said Dunn. Dunn's latest album is titled "Redemption: Live" and features gospel and spiritual tunes that "redefine and modernize" the historical roots of that genre of music.
The album also honors victims of violence and African American history. Among victims of violence honored are Chicago's Laquan McDonald.
Dunn will also be signing copies of his recent book "Redemption: How Music Saved My Life And Can Save Yours" at the Chicago event.
Through the concert, Dunn said he wants audiences to understand and realize the power and importance of the gospel/spiritual songs being sung by African American singers and the messages they convey. Dunn added it's important to him to honor victims of violence and injustice through his work.
"I want people to take away the fact that redemption through music is important," Dunn said. The musician said the concert has received good feedback in other cities it's visited.
"People are drawn to the power of the work...The feedback has been amazing. I'm always blown away by the reaction," Dunn said.
Dunn said the new album and tour are the "culmination of his life" and his "heart and soul."
The Chicago concert will also feature The Adrian Dunn Singers and The Rise Orchestra.
FYI: Adrian Dunn's "Black Music Matters Tour" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts at The University of Chicago, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. Tickets are $20 to $50. Children and college students enter at no cost. VIP ticket packages are available. Visit adriandunn.com.
