Aerosmith drummer sues to rejoin band for Grammy honors

Alice Cooper, Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers, John Legend and John Mayer are among the artists slated to perform as the band is recognized for its philanthropic work by the Recording Academy, which awards the Grammys.

Aerosmith is also set to perform a “career-spanning medley" at the Grammy Awards show Sunday night at the Staples Center, where the band is expected to be joined onstage by hip hop’s Run-DMC, with which it has had collaborated.

“This is not about money,” Kramer said in a statement ahead of a court hearing on the suit in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. “I am being deprived of the opportunity to be recognized along with my peers, for our collective, lifetime contributions to the music industry.”

Aerosmith’s lawyer and manager didn’t respond to emails seeking comment Wednesday,

But the band, in a public statement Tuesday, said it has invited Kramer to join it as it is honored at the Grammy events, saying there just not enough time to rehearse together.

“Joey Kramer is our brother; his well-being is of paramount importance to us. However he has not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band, by his own admission, for the last 6 months,” the statement reads.