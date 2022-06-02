Alana Springsteen brings show to Hometown Country Jam

Country artist Alana Springsteen looks forward to performing in Hobart this weekend.

Springsteen will perform during the Hometown Country Jam on June 3 at The Brickie Bowl in Hobart. The music festival will also take place June 4. The multi-bill performance roster for the fest also stars Justin Moore and Cole Swindell.

"I always have the best time at these types of shows," Springsteen said, adding that multi-bill festival style shows also allow her to often enjoy the music of other artists performing on the roster.

She said she'll be "a fan in the audience" whenever possible at the multi-bill shows. She also likes that country music fans attending get a sample of various artists' music at these events.

Springsteen, a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, said she's long been a music fan and was interested in performing herself at a young age. When she was 9 years old, her first huge public performance took place at Chicago's Wrigley Field where she sang "The National Anthem."

She said her influences were many in the country music arena.

"I grew up listening to Shania Twain, Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and Keith Urban," Springsteen said. What she loves most about country music is the "storytelling" aspect of it.

Springsteen also writes songs and often collaborates with other writers on tunes. She said there are various inspirations for her songwriting. Lately though, the bulk of her songs are centered around "love and relationships."

"I've had two hard breakups recently," she said adding those experiences contributed to the subject matter for recent tunes.

Last year, Springsteen released the EP "History of Breaking Up (Part One)." In July, "The History of Breaking Up (Part Two)" will be released. "I'm so excited to release the new music," she said about the new EP.

Springsteen said those recent EPs and the tunes on them allowed her "to reveal my heart" and feelings.

During the pandemic when there wasn't any live music, Springsteen said it allowed her to work on her songwriting and delve into the creative process. She even co-wrote a song over Zoom with other songsmiths.

Springsteen said she's looking forward to these summer shows and is "excited to get out and hug people and see fans."

"I hope people will come out to have a party. This is a celebration. Live music is back," she said. For more information on Springsteen, visit alanaspringsteen.com.

FYI: Alana Springsteen will perform June 3 at Hometown Country Jam in Hobart. For tickets and more information, visit hometownjams.com.

