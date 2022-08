Alicia Keys delivers standout performance in Chicago

There's never a lull or any mundane moments in Alicia Keys concerts.

The singer/songwriter/keyboardist is always at the top of her game. She brought The Alicia + Keys World Tour to Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on Aug. 23.

Keys performed a good mix of tunes from her impressive collection of albums, including from her 2021 album "Keys" and "Keys II," which was recently released.

The Grammy-winning entertainer opened her show with the tune "Nat King Cole." Fans cheered her on from the beginning of the show and continued their vocal praise throughout the entire concert.

"Tonight is about taking the weight off your shoulders," Keys told the crowd at the beginning of the show. "It's about dancing and singing at the top of your lungs."

She told fans it was great to "reconnect" again "after being disconnected for too long."

Keys kept the audience's attention with her impeccable vocals and exceptional keyboard playing.

The Keys' playlist starred gems such as "You Don't Know My Name," "Show Me Love," "Diary," "Unbreakable" and a driving version of "Empire State of Mind...(in New York.)"

At one point during the show, Keys performed a fascinating segment from a separate stage in the middle of the venue where she played "Originals" and "Unlocked" (or remixed) versions of a few tunes. Audience members were then asked to vote on their favorite renditions by way of applause and cheers.

Among other concert highlights were Keys' performances of "Girl On Fire," "Superwoman," "Fallin' "No One" and "If I Ain't Got You."

Keys current tour includes upcoming stops in Seattle, Washington on Aug. 28; Vancouver, Canada on Aug. 29; San Francisco on Sept. 3; and Los Angeles on Sept. 6 and 7. Visit aliciakeys.com for more information.