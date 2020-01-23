America delivers classic hits to fans in concert

Music fans interested in the story songs and close harmonies that were staples in singing group America's catalog would have been happy to be in the audience at the duo's recent concert at Four Winds Casino.
America - now comprised of Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley - offered concertgoers a 90-minute show filled with the classic songs that were mainstays on '70s and '80s radio. The songs are still popular on classic rock stations.
The musical group was formed by Bunnell, Beckley and the late Dan Peek, who died in 2011. All three of the musicians were friends while living in England where their fathers, who served in the Air Force, were stationed.
During the show, Bunnell and Beckley proved energetic and eager to engage with their fans as they addressed the crowd often.
The duo was backed by a strong group of musicians. Although the tunes are decades old, the songs hold up well in a live concert setting. Bunnell and Beckley's vocals are still admirable and their harmony skills remain intact.
Among tunes on the play list were "Tin Man," "I Need You," "You Can Do Magic," the beautiful ballad "Daisy Jane" and "Ventura Highway."
Fans of the Fab Four would have welcomed America's engaging version of the haunting "Eleanor Rigby." It was fitting they did a Beatles tune since music producer George Martin, who worked with the Beatles, also worked with America on a few albums.
Fans cheered when America performed "Sister Golden Hair" and also encore song "A Horse With No Name," which is perhaps one of the group's biggest hits. It proved to be a big sing-along for audience members.
For more information on America's music, tour and more, visit venturahighway.com. For more information on shows at Four Winds, visit fourwindscasino.com.
