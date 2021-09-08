America entertains fans with mega hits at Four Winds Casino

Fans of the music of the '70s were in for a treat last weekend as America brought a concert filled with beloved tunes to the Four Winds stage.

America, made up of Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley, performed for nearly two hours at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan. The band's playlist featured a good amount of tunes that audience members clearly remembered from decades ago and also from retro radio station playlists today.

America got its start as a band back in 1970 by Bunnell, Beckley and the late Dan Peek. They were friends who were all interested in music while living in London where their fathers, who served in the Air Force, were stationed.

In concert, Bunnell and Beckley offered up stories from the past and of their early music making days. They also talked about working with the late George Martin who previously worked with The Beatles.

The harmonies in America's songs are memorable and in concert, the duo still has impressive vocal skills.

The last time America played at the Four Winds was in January 2020 just before the pandemic hit. The duo said they were happy to be back on stage and performing for fans.