International Celtic/Americana group, Switchback, anchored by Chicagoans Martin McCormack and Brian Fitzgerald have just released their 18th album, “Birds of Prey.” The lads who regularly sell out theaters across the country with ticketed performances, can be enjoyed free of charge this Saturday at Bulldog Park Pavilion. Showtime: 7 p.m.
Opening will be Sofia Monroy, lead vocalist and acoustic guitarist of acclaimed Chicago group, Classical Blast. Monroy will stretch her wings a bit on Saturday before returning to the Region Aug. 24 for a full-on Classical Blast concert at Hobart’s Art Theatre. More: classicalblast.com.
“We generally play over 200 shows a year,” noted Fitzgerald. “We love playing new venues and being in front of new faces, so we are happy to be doing this show,” said McCormack. “It’s now going on 34 years since Brian and I started out playing traditional Irish music. While we certainly stick close to our Celtic roots, we have expanded our sound over the years, and we do different kinds of shows.”
The duo’s vocal harmonies and shared instrumental interplay have rightfully found them compared stylistically to such great acoustic-driven duos of the past as Simon & Garfunkel, Seals & Crofts, The Louvin Brothers, and even the Everly Brothers. Switchback’s trilogy of PBS-TV television specials -- “The Americana Sessions”, “The Celtic Sessions” and "Music on the Mayne Stage" -- have aired several times throughout the nation and DVDs of those programs are now popular “member gifts” offered during PBS-TV pledge drives.
Saturday’s Bulldog Park performance will be their Americana show, but the guys are quick to point out that Americana music has deep Celtic roots and the two styles share a lot in common. “The new “Birds of Prey” album is original stuff we’ve written, but it’s performed in a very traditional fashion.” Both McCormack and Fitzgerald are happy with the strong response their new album and current show have gotten from fans.
MUSIC NOTES
• The orange-faced army of Oompa Loompas will be dancing and singing again this weekend at downtown Highland’s Main Square Park, as the Highland Parks & Recreation Department presents a second week of “Willy Wonka.” Wrangling the 40-plus member theatrical cast is director Alexandria Shinkan, choreographer Katie Solian, and sound engineers John Huber and Jerry Stickle. This columnist caught last Saturday’s performance and found it quite entertaining. Nightly showtime is 8 p.m. Free to all ages. More: facebook.com/RDWillyWonka.
• Blues guitarist Johnny Burgin, who performs about 250 live shows each year around the world, will be close to his adopted “sweet home Chicago” when bending his strings at 7 p.m. Saturday at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso. More: 219-242-8708 or elementswinebar.com.
• NWI guitarist/vocalist Angelo Cicco is now performing for your dining pleasure every Monday at The Sage Restaurant (157 W. Lincolnway) in Valparaiso, every Tuesday at The Lighthouse (7501 Constitution Drive) in Cedar Lake, and every Thursday at Bartlett’s Fish Camp (2 On The Lake) in Michigan City. More: facebook.com/angelo.cicco.33.
• Frank Ruvoli and The Jerica Paliga Band team up for back to back sets tonight at The Revelli Band Shell in Hobart’s Festival Park as part of the city’s weekly Music & Food Market series. Catch Ruvoli solo on Friday at White Hawk Country Club from 7-9 p.m. More: facebook.com/FrankRuvoliMusic.
• Slide guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Jack Whittle and his band The Disclaimer continue to host their weekly “Blue Monday” performances at Finnegan’s Pub (1074 Joliet Drive/U.S. 30) in Dyer, offering up a variety of blues and other roots music. More: 219-865-9896 or finnegansdyer.com.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the classic rock of High Street being performed during their weekly AYCE Fish special on Friday, with the music starting at 8 p.m. The music gets heavier as AC/DC tribute band, Little Lover, takes the Leroy’s stage on Saturday at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Harpist/guitarist Lizzie No stops by Front Porch Music (505 E. Lincolnway) in Valparaiso on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. all ages concert. Her 2017 debut album, “Hard Won,” received glowing reviews and she followed it up with the single, “Sundown,” to benefit the Black Lives Matter efforts. Joining Lizzie on Tuesday, to debut songs from her second album due later this year, will be bassist Graham Richman and guitarist Nick Rapley. Tickets: $15. More: frontporchmusic.com.
• Husband/wife team of Doug and Karen Lins, better known as Hot Sauce, fire up Woodland Park’s Oakwood Grand Hall (2100 Willowcreek Road) on Aug. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m., for the latest installment of the 2019 Portage Summer Free Music Series. The duo’s repertoire is a mash of vintage ‘70s-era AM radio hits, folk and country. More: portagemusic.com or 219- 762-1675.
• Singer/Songwriter Abbie Thomas of Goshen hosts this Friday’s 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central “Open Mic Night” at Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in nearby Three Oaks, Michigan. Looking ahead, Schererville’s Jack Cunningham (of NWI band, The Picks) will serve as host on the venue’s Aug. 15 “Open Mic.” To register to perform at Acorn’s Open Mic events, email: Sandra@acornlive.org. Locals can catch Cunningham every Wednesday evening (5:30-8:30 p.m.) at The Lighthouse (7501 Constitution Ave.) in Cedar Lake. More: facebook.com/JackCunninghamMusic.
• Poi Dog Pondering, the beloved and uber eclectic Chicago band who has dabbled with a broad array of musical styles since band leader Frank Orrall formed the group in 1986, have announced an outdoor performance in downtown Aurora on Aug. 24, at Thomas J. Weisner RiverEdge Park (360 N. Broadway). Gates at 6 p.m./show at 8 p.m. Information and tickets: $40 general admission, at riveredgeaurora.com, call 630-896-6666.
• The annual “RIOT FEST” happens Sept. 13-15 at Chicago’s Douglas Park. The daily line-up has been announced and tickets put on sale. Headliners include: Slayer, Blink 182, The Flaming Lips, Patti Smith, The B-52s, Ween, Rancid, The Violent Femmes, and the reunited Bikini Kill. Single day tickets are $49.98 with multi-day passes also available. Full schedule and tickets at riotfest.org.