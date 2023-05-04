It's not often Mr. Las Vegas graces a stage in the Region.

On May 13, music fans will have the opportunity to be entertained by the legendary Wayne Newton when he brings his show to Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. On the same bill will be fellow music superstar Tony Orlando.

Newton, who's long been a fan of the Chicagoland area, said he's looking forward to performing in the Region.

"I love the Mid-America audiences. I love that part of the country," Newton said during a recent phone interview.

The singer, who has for decades been known as Mr. Las Vegas as well as Mr. Entertainment, said he performs shows about 40 weeks a year.

He's currently enjoying a residency at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas where he's performing his "Up Close and Personal" show three nights a week. Newton said he still enjoys the live stage.

The show at the Flamingo, he said, was tailored to that showroom. "It's a very, very intimate room," the singer said. That show also has its own special vibe.

"I pay homage to the people who helped me in town," Newton said, adding his show often changes nightly.

The singer said, as a showman, he's aware of what audiences like and will tailor much of his show to specific audiences.

"By and large, people will tell you what they want to hear. I let the crowd tell me where to go," he said. Newton said he's actually "never done the same show twice."

Newton, who surely had one of the first residences in Vegas, began performing in the sizzling desert town during the late '50s.

"At The Fremont Hotel in 1959 I did six shows a night six nights a week," he said, adding that later turned into "two shows a night seven nights a week."

During the '80s and '90s, Newton said he did 35 weeks of straight performing with a week off.

He said he remembers well the "older days' of Vegas compared to now.

"People ask me what it was like when Frank, Dean and Sammy were playing The Sands," he said. Those were the days when there were dinner and cocktail shows and Vegas was the epitome of glamor.

"The dinner shows for Frank, Dean and Sammy were $5 a night," Newton said.

The singer said he's looking forward is being on the same concert roster with Tony Orlando.

"Tony and I celebrate the same birthday," Newton said, adding that birthday is April 3.

"Tony and I have worked together before. It's going to be fun. We've been friends forever," Newton said.

Newton added he's got some future projects in the works, including a new album and talk of some motion pictures, but nothing definite yet.

"They keep me busy," he said, laughing. "I stay out of trouble that way."

Among Newton songs sure to be on the Hard Rock Live playlist are,“Danke Schoen,” "Red Roses For A Blue Lady," “Daddy, Don't You Walk So Fast” and more.