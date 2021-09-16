An incredible night of blues planned for Friday

Friday's concert at Hobart Art Theater is aptly billed as "An incredible night of the Blues," considering the talent line-up for the 7:30 p.m. all ages event. Tickets are $15 and up. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheater.
Northwest Indiana's First Family of The Blues -- The Kinsey Report -- close out the Friday event with songs pulled from their deep catalog of releases for a variety of record labels. Blues Fuse featuring guitarist/vocalist Derek Caruso opens the night with a set blending original songs with a few classic blues favorites, before serving as backing band for Shirley King, daughter of blues icon B.B. King.
The Kinsey brothers -- Donald (guitar/vocals), Ralph (drums/vocals) and Kenny (bass/vocals) -- literally grew up in music from the gospel of their grandfather's church, to the blues of their famous father Big Daddy Kinsey who they backed for many years of his career on stage and in studio, to Donald's stage and session work with artists ranging from Albert King, to Reggae giants Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.
Aside from backing Big Daddy, brothers Donald and Ralph formed hard rock group White Lightning, before eventually returning to their blues roots in the mid-1980s to form The Kinsey Report which found global success. Kinsey Report concerts blend elements of all those styles into some of the finest guitar-driven blues one can find.
Blues Fuse began as a teenage group called C4 and like the name suggested, they exploded locally on the NWI scene, and caught the attention of Shirley King, who recruited C4 as her touring band. "It will be great to sing with the boys again," said King who lives in Chicago. "I knew way back then the boys had the talent and the passion it takes. I'm so proud of Derek's accomplishments."
King recently co-authored the book, "Love Is King," in an effort to preserve B.B.'s legacy and underscored his importance in the music world. King began her own career as a stage dancer, but after an impromptu vocal performance in 1990 received a standing ovation, she turned her attention to singing and recording.
King's latest album is 2020's "Blues for A King" (Cleopatra Blues), an 11-track collection of vintage blues covers pairing her with a "Who's Who" of great rock and blues guitarists, including Pat Travers, Steve Cropper, Elvin Bishop, Robben Ford and Martin Barre -- to name a few. The song "Hoodoo Man Blues" teams her and guitarist Joe Louis Walker, through the magic of technology with late, great blues harpist Junior Wells.
"The album came out last year and radio stations really picked up quickly on some of the songs, but with COVID, I couldn't perform live, so I did radio interviews to promote it. But now it's time to get up there and sing some of those songs for people," said King. "September 16 is my daddy's birthday, so I will also add in one or two of his songs in honor of his birthday."
Miller Beach and Bobby McGee
Miller Beach is hoppin' this weekend with two special events at the open air Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage (616 S. Lake St.) in Gary. Texas blues rock icon Janis Joplin is the topic Friday, when Joplin biographer Holly George-Warren takes the stage at 7 p.m. to talk about Janis' life and career.
A popular lecturer George-Warren has a rich resume that includes authoring 16 other books on music, serving as "Rolling Stone" magazine's editorial director, and being on the nominating committee of the national Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Following her discussion will be an 8 p.m. performance by Joplin tribute band, Cheap Thrills. Tickets: $20 on Eventbrite.com or $30 at the door.
On Saturday as the Reimagine Gary committee presents The 18th annual Fest in the First" from Noon to 8 p.m. with live music featured on the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage and provided by the bands Reggae Express (noon), Nick Danger (2 p.m.), The Fabulous Kings (4 p.m.) and Funky Mojo Daddy (6 p.m.). More: nelsonalgrenmuseumofmillerbeach.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart welcomes California post-hardcore band, SLAVES, at 7 p.m. Saturday, with guests Aletheia and Pretty Grim. Tickets $15 advance/$20 day of show. On Sunday, WWE wrestling legend Mick Foley's "The Nice Day Tour" comes to town. With Foley will be comedians Mike Stricker and Keelan Wendorf. Tickets: $25 with VIP packages available. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• The weekly Crown Point Classic Car Cruise returns to Bulldog Park Pavilion (183 S. West St.) from 3-8 p.m. today. The Franciscan Health Amphitheater stage starts rockin' with acoustic duo Dueces Wild featuring Chris Bolint and Jill Field (of Zodiac) at 4 p.m. Veteran rockers Pawnz start at 5:30 p.m. More: 219-662-3290 or crownpoint.in.gov.
• The 11th annual Rock Your Bra Off fundraiser happens Saturday at Buddy & Pal's (1206 E. Summit St.) in Crown Point and runs from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., with live music by the bands Hail Mary (3:30 p.m.), High Street Band (5 p.m.), Honky Tonk Attitude (6:30 p.m.), BAM (8 p.m.), Mallrats (9:30 p.m.), Rosengolden (11 p.m.), and No Benefits (12:30 a.m.). Donation: $10. More: facebook.com/rockyourbraoff.
• Wheatfield American Legion (80 W County Road 900 N) in Wheatfield celebrates Sandhill Crane Fest Saturday. The free, family event features live music by versatile NWI band, Radio Gypsy. More: facebook.com/RadioGypsy.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter presents a special live show tonight from 7-11 p.m. showcasing the original music of rock band, Stealin' The Farm. The Dan Moore Band performs Friday, followed on Saturday night by the Americana sounds of Tommy Thompson & The Dunegrass Ramblers. Sunday's weekly "Blues Jam" is hosted 7-10 p.m. by guitarist Corey Dennison. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The AcoustiSharks swim into Ciao Bella (1514 U.S. 41) in Schererville Saturday to play from 7-10 p.m. More: 219-322-6800 or facebook.com/themuddsharksband.
• The Frank Paul Band plays Saturday at White Rhino Pub (101 Joliet St.) in Dyer. More: 219-864-9200.
• The next Open Mic Monday at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City is hosted by guitarist/vocalist Derek Caruso. The weekly all ages, non-alcohol "open mic" with rotating guest hosts, provides backline and runs from 6-9 p.m. Early sign up recommended. No charge. More: 219-210-3813.
• Musical duo John Katke & Doug Corcoran perform tonight at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso. Blues gets served up by Inetta Visor & The Mike Dangeroux band on Friday, with a solo acoustic show by Doug Clapp (of Smalltown) on Saturday. Blues rocker Jack Whittle hosts "open jam" every Wednesday. All music starts at 7 p.m. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• Trio Rich Melton, Phil Reiner and Ms. Taylor Garrison -- collectively called Cover The Ice -- can be heard Saturday from 8-11 p.m. at Luna Kitchen & Cocktails (600 Gateway Blvd.) in Chesterton. More: facebook.com/Covertheice.
• A solo 8:30 p.m. acoustic performance by Vince Depisa happens Saturday at Monty's Eatery & Pub (3447 45th St.) in Highland.
• Blood Brothers LEMC and Bill Boyer co-present "Benefit for All First Responders" on Saturday at J.J. Kelley's (2455 Bernice Road) in Lansing. The bike and car show starts at 2 p.m. with a $20 entry fee being donated to first responders. Live music by Misfit Toyz and Automotive Noize starts at 7 p.m. More: 708-474-9977.
• Blues rocker Marty "Big Dog" Mercer performs Friday at Westpoint Lounge (11042 W U.S. 6) in Westville from 8-11 p.m.; then at Palos Autumn In The Park Festival (8901 W. 123rd St.) in Palos Park for a 3-6 p.m. performance. More: bigdogmercer.com.
• Americana roots-rockers South of 30 are on tap Saturday to celebrate the 5th anniversary of Region Ale House (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville. The all ages, family friendly show starts at 8 p.m.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.