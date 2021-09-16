An incredible night of blues planned for Friday

Friday's concert at Hobart Art Theater is aptly billed as "An incredible night of the Blues," considering the talent line-up for the 7:30 p.m. all ages event. Tickets are $15 and up. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheater.

Northwest Indiana's First Family of The Blues -- The Kinsey Report -- close out the Friday event with songs pulled from their deep catalog of releases for a variety of record labels. Blues Fuse featuring guitarist/vocalist Derek Caruso opens the night with a set blending original songs with a few classic blues favorites, before serving as backing band for Shirley King, daughter of blues icon B.B. King.

The Kinsey brothers -- Donald (guitar/vocals), Ralph (drums/vocals) and Kenny (bass/vocals) -- literally grew up in music from the gospel of their grandfather's church, to the blues of their famous father Big Daddy Kinsey who they backed for many years of his career on stage and in studio, to Donald's stage and session work with artists ranging from Albert King, to Reggae giants Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.

Aside from backing Big Daddy, brothers Donald and Ralph formed hard rock group White Lightning, before eventually returning to their blues roots in the mid-1980s to form The Kinsey Report which found global success. Kinsey Report concerts blend elements of all those styles into some of the finest guitar-driven blues one can find.