Andrea Bocelli, who had COVID, says lockdown humiliated him

The conference was held on the eve of Premier Giuseppe Conte's appearance in the Senate, set for later Tuesday, where he laid out his center-left government's case for extending for three months a state of emergency for the pandemic, which expires on July 31.

Conte said the extension is aimed at preserving measures that allow an efficient response should the virus spike again, not to ‘’spread unjustified fears" among the population. He accused the opposition of using ‘’polemical and even ideological veins" in the debate.

The emergency status allowed Conte to bypass Parliament or even his Cabinet in decreeing a string of measures to slow the spread of the outbreak in the country where it first emerged in Europe, and went on to claim more than 35,000 lives.

Bocelli told the conference that at first his children told him to be careful about the virus when he first started having doubts about its severity, “but as time passed, I know lots of people, but I didn't know anyone who went into intensive care.”

At the worst point of the outbreak, as many as 4,000 people were in intensive care in Italy, a country of 60 million, with several hundred virus-linked deaths on some days.

