Musician Andrew McMahon is looking forward to bringing his show to Baroda, Michigan's Round Barn.
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness will perform at 7 p.m. Eastern Aug. 16 at Round Barn, a popular winery in Southwest Michigan. The show is the debut of the winery's "Concert in the Vineyard" event.
McMahon, known for his work with his bands Something Corporate and Jack's Mannequin, said he's currently touring under the name Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.
"I usually schedule 75 to 100 shows a year," said McMahon, during a recent phone conversation.
"To be truthful, I love performing live," he said. McMahon said before he started performing in his bands, he was interested in the theater arts and found any "excuse" to be on stage.
The singer/songwriter, who battled cancer in 2005, and is now in remission, said creating music is his passion.
"I started writing songs at 9. For me, the motivation (to write songs) is still the same, which is connection," McMahon said. "(Music) fosters a deep connection to my fellow man and gives me an outlet for my thoughts and ideas."
McMahon, whose latest album is "Upside Down," said he always tries to make his shows as "dynamic" as possible and strives to take "people through various emotional states" with his live performances.
The Michigan band The Accidentals will be opening for Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and will be special guests during the concert. "I'm excited to make a local regional band part of our show," he said.
McMahon said his inspiration for writing songs really depends on what he's going through on a daily basis. He draws inspiration also from the world around him.
'I'm not an artist who chases trends," he said. "I try and write songs that (reflect) what I'm going through at the moment."
While McMahon was battling cancer, the songs he produced during that time reflected what he was experiencing.
"When I was diagnosed with cancer, the inspirations for those songs was trying to find my way through that sticky situation," he said.
McMahon said he's been "spending time at home and enjoying a California summer" the past few months.
The singer aims for his concert to be a positive experience for people. He also praised his devoted fans.
"I have amazing fans. It's the kindest, most giving fan base."
In addition to his album projects, McMahon has the Dear Jack Foundation, which helps fund cancer research and cancer organizations. To learn more about the foundation, visit dearjackfoundation.org.
FYI: "Concert in the Vineyard" presents Andrew McMahon in the Wildnerness at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at The Round Barn. Tickets are $40 to $140. Visit roundbarn.com.