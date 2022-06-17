Ann Wilson to perform at Taste of Joliet

Fans of the music of Heart will be happy to know that singer/songwriter Ann Wilson will be performing June 24 at Taste of Joliet at Joliet Memorial Stadium in Joliet, Illinois.

Wilson recently released "Fierce Bliss," which is her third solo album. The album was released via Silver Lining Music and features various original songs. Fans can purchase it on CD Casebound Book (deluxe package), Vinyl and Digital formats. The album's first powerful single is titled "Greed."

Also recently released by Wilson is the single "Love of My Life," her own unique take on the Queen favorite.

Performing in Wilson's band are Tom Bukovac, Tony Lucido, Sean T Lane, Gordon Mote and Tim Lauer. For more information on Wilson, visit annwilson.com.

Also performing at Taste of Joliet on June 24 are Collective Soul and Sugar Ray. The lineup on June 25 is Brett Young, Jimmie Allen, Maddie & Tae and Matt Stell. Heroes del Norte, Banda Potrillos and Lupillo Rivera will perform June 26. Visit tasteofjoliet.com for more information.

