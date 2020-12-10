Annual toy drive concert set for Saturday

Northwest Indiana-based G4 Management & Artist Development will present its stable of artists in a showcase concert Saturday aimed to help brighten Christmas morning for Region kids.
The annual "G4 Toys For Tots" concert returns to The Room (8355 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland with a performance bill of seven diverse artists of varying genres and styles. Slated to play are: rockabilly/rock group Hot Rod Heathens, country artists Jason Jaques and Nate Venturelli, singer/songwriter Frank Ruvoli and the rock groups B.A.M (Boys Are Mean), The Shorty Savalas Trio and 20/20 featuring Kevin Friend.
Friend is flying in for the performance from Florida. A native of Chicago's South Side, Friend was a staple in clubs for many years as the lead vocalist and guitarist for the club-packing Chicago band Mammoth during the 1980s. In the 1990s he was as the front man for 20/20.
"Sure, we do this to get our artists seen and heard, but more importantly, we do this to help give kids a good holiday," said G4's Gary Flanagan. "This year with all that has been going on, has been hard on everyone, but it's been especially hard on families who have kids. It's been a year when a lot of events and performances have had to be canceled, so these artists are more than ready to get out there and play their hearts out for the sake of the kids."
Serving as stage hosts for the multi-artist "Toys For Tots," event will be Rich Warne and Rich Jennings of local internet radio network, Region Radio. Admission for Saturday's 21 & older concert is a brand new unwrapped toy. More: theroomvenue.com.
Region loses two more music makers
GREG “ZIGGY” BIELA:
I am saddened to report that Heartsfield bassist Greg “Ziggy” Biela passed away on Dec. 4, age 71, from complications following a stroke in late November. The Chicago-based Heartsfield was a major touring group during the 1970s after they signed with the then Chicago-based Mercury Records, and later Columbia Records. They released a string of albums, which offered up such FM hits as "The Only Time I'm Sober Is When You're Gone," "Racin' The Sun," "Gypsy Rider," "The Wonder of It All" and "House of the Living."
Heartsfield was at the spearhead of the country-rock genre that was taking the world of music by storm in the early to mid-1970s. Not only was Biela a solid rhythm man on the bass, but he was also an important part of the Midwest group's strong vocal harmonies, a trademark of the country-rock sound of that era.
Condolences to the Biela family, his friends and the many fans he leaves behind.
MITCHELL BRIGHT:
Indiana musician and a long time member of the Region music scene, Mitchell "Mitch" Bright of Hobart, age 62, passed away suddenly at his home on Nov. 28. Bright could often be spotted sitting in at area Open Mics and Jam Nights.
It was at such an Open Mic that I last watched Mitch play a handful of his originals, songs with lyrical messages of positivity, hope and love. Always upbeat, smiling and friendly, Mitch Bright will be very missed by the community of musicians here in Northwest Indiana who admired, respected and loved him.
My condolences to the Bright family and the many friends Mitch leaves behind. Due to the pandemic, a virtual memorial service will be held via Descent of the Holy Ghost Orthodox Church's Facebook page at 2 p.m. Dec. 13 (facebook.com/groups/dothgroc). A video of the service will be available afterwards via the Moeller Funeral website (angelcrestinc.com), where a "GoFundMe" link has already been established to help the Bright family with funeral expenses.
MUSIC NOTES
• The twice monthly Sunday Brunch Jazz Jam hosted by Andy Sutton Music Co. at Region Ale Tap House & Eatery (1080 U.S.41) in Schererville this week will feature trumpeter/composer Fred Cantu, a member of Grammy nominated Cuban jazz pianist Chuchito Valdes’ Ensemble. Cantu has worked as a lead trumpet player for artists such as Selena, Olga Tanon, Trent Carlini, 911 Mambo Orchestra, Danilo Perez, The Temptations and Willie Wilson. More: 219- 322-2337 or regionaletaphouse.com.
• It is a "Weekend of Dynamic Duos" at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. On Friday, the eatery/cantina presents the eclectic guitar sounds of two of the Region's most gifted string benders and two personal favorites of mine -- Jef Sarver and Marco Villarreal. Then on Saturday the blues are served up sizzling hot as two top blues bandleaders -- Corey Dennison and Kenny Kinsey -- leave their groups at home to team up on stage. Both shows are from 7-10 p.m. to adhere to the Porter County COVID time restrictions. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Chicago-bred Blues musician Mr. Jimmy -- best known in Chicagoland as James "Ang" Anderson of The Chicago Kingsnakes -- has had his holiday composition “Boogie Woogie Christmas” selected by the Tulsa Ballet for its production of “The Lost Nutcracker” (tulsaballet.org/the-lost-nutcracker). Anderson relocated two years ago to Asheville, North Carolina. The piano composition was originally recorded as a Chicago Kingsnakes tune in 2008. “I was contacted out of the blue about using my song for the ballet. The choreographer, Ma Cong, was looking for some fun holiday music on iTunes and discovered my boogie woogie," said Anderson. "I am flattered to be part of their production. My music has been used in a few video productions over the years, but I never imagined my work in a ballet. I've seen some video clips of the dancers rehearsing to my song and it is quite thrilling.” More: mrjimmymusic.com.
• "Mongrel in the Cobwebs" is the first vinyl release by Northwest Indiana indie folk-rock band, The Closets. The full length LP is a compilation of songs from their earlier EPs. A lion's share of the album is done by multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and songwriter Aristotle Galanos. Also featured are drummer Brett Butler, and Elliot Raavel on lead guitar and harmonica. More: facebook.com/theclosetsband.
• Kevin Friend -- returning to his old NW Indiana stomping grounds to perform a reunion set with his '90s band, 20/20 for Saturday's "Toys For Tots" event at The Room in Highland -- will guest in-studio during the first hour of Friday's 1-3 p.m. interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Friend will perform live in studio, reminisce about his years on the scene in Chicagoland with the bands Mammoth and 20/20, as well as his current solo career.
Singer/songwriter Candice Night of the British/American folk rock band, Blackmore's Night (blackmoresnight.com) will be the call-in guest during the second hour from 2-3 p.m. of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Night is lead singer of the group she formed in 1997 with husband and classic rock guitar god, Ritchie Blackmore. Night will talk about the brand new Blackmore's Night holiday album, "Here We Come A Caroling," from which selections will be played. Stream the radio program live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
