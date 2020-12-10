Annual toy drive concert set for Saturday

• Chicago-bred Blues musician Mr. Jimmy -- best known in Chicagoland as James "Ang" Anderson of The Chicago Kingsnakes -- has had his holiday composition “Boogie Woogie Christmas” selected by the Tulsa Ballet for its production of “The Lost Nutcracker” (tulsaballet.org/the-lost-nutcracker). Anderson relocated two years ago to Asheville, North Carolina. The piano composition was originally recorded as a Chicago Kingsnakes tune in 2008. “I was contacted out of the blue about using my song for the ballet. The choreographer, Ma Cong, was looking for some fun holiday music on iTunes and discovered my boogie woogie," said Anderson. "I am flattered to be part of their production. My music has been used in a few video productions over the years, but I never imagined my work in a ballet. I've seen some video clips of the dancers rehearsing to my song and it is quite thrilling.” More: mrjimmymusic.com.