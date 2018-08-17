Singer/songwriter Ari Hest looks forward to taking the stage Aug. 17 at Chicago's City Winery.
"It's one of my favorite places to play. And it's my favorite City Winery to play," said Hest, during a recent telephone interview.
Hest said he isn't on a long tour currently but is performing shows every so often.
"I find the long tours aren't my favorite thing. After awhile I miss home and my family," he said.
Hest, whose style is indie folk, said the City Winery show will feature some new material and songs from past albums. The performer's latest album is "Natural." He also released "Silver Skies Blue," which is a duets album with Judy Collins that was nominated for a Grammy for Best Folk Album in 2017.
"She's a great part of my life and a good friend," Hest said about Collins. "I felt humbled to begin with to be a part of the experience of writing songs with her."
Hest said Collins, in a sense, let him take much of the reins on their album project.
"She was very hands off as to how I wanted to present the songs," he said. Hest said they have a definite synergy.
Hest, whose wife is also a performer, said he enjoys entertaining in the Windy City.
"I love Chicago. I've been playing here on and off over 15 years," he said. Hest usually comes to Chicago once a year to perform either as a solo act or as part of the bands he's in. His brother also lives in Chicago so Hest said he spends a lot of time in the city.
Hest is a member of The Open Sea with Rosi Golan and Bluebirds of Paradise with Chrissi Poland.
The singer/songwriter hopes music fans will come out to enjoy the show at City Winery.
"I hope it allows them to forget about whatever troubles they have," he said.
FYI: Ari Hest will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $15 to $22. Visit citywinery.com.