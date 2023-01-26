Art Theater asks 'Do you believe in magic'?

The New York-based national touring group The Little Mermen is as a unique rock band as this columnist has come across in years. They perform a 3 p.m. show this Sunday at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart.

The Little Mermen is a Disney music cover band, founded by singer-songwriter Alexis Babini, who noted that his initial vision when creating this ensemble project was to bring Disney-fueled nostalgia and sing-a-longs to a generation that grew up on Disney, and never let it go.

It's almost like the mantra of "Peter Pan," where children never grow up, because at these nostalgia-fueled performances, audience members are taken back to their childhood. Yes, "Peter" is present and accounted for in this live production, along with Minnie Mouse, Aladdin,"Buzz Lightyear and other favorite characters.

To sum it up, this live show is like a melding between a straight up rock band, with one of those "Princess" companies that perform at kids parties.

The Little Mermen play rock covers of numerous Disney tunes in full costume -- ranging from pirates and famous princesses, to a guitar-shredding furry Beast, to a bass playing Cheshire Cat, etc. -- while serving amped up versions of songs from such animated film classics as "The Jungle Book," "Fantasia," and "Cinderella", on up to more modern fare like "The Lion King," "Tangled," "Encanto" and "Frozen."

The curious among you can check out the FaceBook page by surfing over to -- facebook.com/thelittlemermen -- or view a live sizzle reel video clip on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/pqYAZSfBAi4.

Delivering these memories alongside Babini, is a cast of talented musicians collectively rocking everyone back to their childhood while dancing amid a custom light show, bubbles and special stage props.

Since the early days when Walt Disney first set his imagination free, Disney has always been about "magic." The Little Mermen bring a big dose of the Magic Kingdom's "fairy dust" on the road as they perform timeless songs to packed venues coast to coast.

While this is certain to delight kids, it is not just a kids show. The Little Mermen offers up a rock show geared for kids of ALL ages, and is a great escape from the stress of being an adult in today's crazy world. The group delivers a delightful, high-energy and nostalgia-fueled night out. Tickets for Sunday's 3 p.m. performance at Hobart Art Theater start at $20, with higher VIP seating options. More: rickartlive.com.

Before an afternoon of Disney, comes a night of country music and a salute to a hometown band who made the big time while chasing a grand illusion.

Back in high school, I used to sneak into the Hammond Civic Center to listen to then-rising regional stars Styx as they practiced. Today, no sneaking is required. Local fans can see and hear the music of Styx courtesy of tribute group -- Anthem's Grand Illusion -- who take stage for a 7:30 p.m. performance on Friday at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Tickets: $15 advance/$20 day of show.

Country music comes to town on Saturday with a show titled "Nashville Rising," a triple bill of national young stars -- Catie Offerman, Jordan Harvey, and Neon Union -- doing showcase sets. Kicking off the music at 6 p.m., is a series of short solo sets by three rising Region country songwriters, Jonny James, Nate Venturelli and LeAnn Stutler. Tickets for both the Friday and Saturday shows start at $15 with VIP ticket options available. More: brickartlive.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• Singer/songwriter/guitarist Scott Wielgos takes the mic and the spotlight tonight at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in Hobart for its weekly "Acoustic Thursday" concert series. Wielgos is a veteran of the Region music scene, coming to local fame as a member of the celebrated '70s band Stonewood Fox, and continuing today as a member of the popular festival band, Got Issues. Music runs from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

February marks a series of special "Black History Month" performances at Montego, kicking off with the "Bob Marley Birthday Celebration" featuring a live, stripped down acoustic performance by Chicago reggae music star Hurricane. Bob Marley -- born on Feb. 6, 1945 -- would have been 78 this week. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille or 219-940-3152.

• The local jam band Stealin' The Farm is being served up this Friday at The Hard Rock Cafe Stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary. Saturday features high energy cover band The Modern Day Romeos atop the Hard Rock Cafe Stage. Music starts at 9 p.m. and performances are free to attend for those 21 and over.

In other Hard Rock news... Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Central for a May 13 double bill featuring iconic vocalists Wayne Newton and Tony Orlando, who will perform at the Hard Rock Live. More: call 219-228-2383 or hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Hosted "Open Stage Nights" are featured at 9 p.m. every Sunday and Tuesday evening at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer, along with Karaoke on Fridays at 10 p.m. Live bands this week include the Deadhead-favored Strings Beyond Description tonight at 8 p.m., and Phamous Mockingband at 9 p.m., aoustic music by Marc Adrian from 9-11 p.m. this evening. More: 219- 865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• Nick Danger Band rocks on Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter on Friday. Saturday finds Ground Control Chicago there rockin' out. Music starts both nights at 8 p.m. Sundays feature a weekly blues jam from 7-10 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Guitarist Nick Kazonis will be caught live with his band, Caught On Cline, this Friday at Pollyanna Brewery (106 S. Riverside Ave.) in St. Charles, Illinois for an 8:30-10:30 p.m. show, before Kazonis sheds the band and flies solo on Saturday at Ciao Bella (1514 U.S. Hwy. 41) in Schererville from 8-11 p.m. More: facebook.com/Nicholaskazonismusic

• An acoustic performance by Cat Man Dog happens tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. The always impressive Americana jammers The Unstoppables are not to be missed this Friday at Northwoods Falls. 8:30 p.m. Rock covers from the band Hessville Star returns on Saturday. More: 219-351-5148 or northwoodsfalls.com.

• Those of you who've never witnessed the outrageous, X-rated rock of veteran showman Stevie Starlight over the years, can catch his excellent band and his abrasive antics just over the state line on Friday at The Thirsty Beaver (5599 127th St.) in Crestwood. Stevie is a raucous, wild and a lot of fun for those who are not too thin-skinned. On Saturday, one can catch alternative cover band, One Up. Music starts both nights at 9 p.m. More: facebook.com/TheThirstyBeaverCrestwood.

• Buddy Holly tribute artist Kenny James will be live in-studio this Sunday on the weekly all-vinyl "Needle Drop" program heard on WIMS-AM/FM from 6-9 p.m. The veteran entertainer and front man of the group, Rave On!, will not only chat up his Feb. 3 "Day The Music Died" concert at Hobart Art Theater, but will also perform a couple of songs live on air while guest DJ-ing with show host Rockin' Riley Mummey. Stream live at wimsradio.com or tune in at AM-1420, 106.7FM or 97.1FM.

James will also perform live in studio next Tuesday on the weekly 7-8 p.m. "Midwest BEAT" interview/music program on 89.1-FM Lakeshore Public Radio. Stream it live: lakeshorepublicradio.org.

Kenny James & Rave On will give a 7 p.m. performance at Hobart Art Theater on Feb. 3, the date that the plane crashed in 1959, and killing Buddy Holly and others. Tickets: $20 advance/$25 at door, with very limited VIP seating remaining at press time.