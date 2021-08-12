Art Theater on a streak with shows

The music industry at large was one of the hardest hit by COVID 19 as bands were forced off stages and venues where shuttered. Live music halls, night clubs, bars and restaurants were among the first businesses forced to close down and were among the last to reopen. Now that most venues are finally getting back open for business and now that musicians are back to performing live shows again, those folks are understandably afraid it could all happen again.

As the Delta Variant of COVID-19 is ramping up in Chicago and there is now talk of mandating the wearing of masks in the city proper, many local music venues and concert halls are beginning to follow the pro-active lead set by the recent Lollapalooza festival in mandating proof of vaccinations, and the wearing of masks to prevent further spread so as to keep their doors open.

The live music industry was financially devastated by the pandemic and the months of shutdowns. Many live music and theater venues went out of business forever, others are still reeling and know that another shut down would likely bring down the curtain forever at many performance places.