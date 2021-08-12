Art Theater on a streak with shows

Music promoter Paul Panicali's Munster-based Mush Music LLC production company brings another unique concert to Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart this weekend. "Are you ready for some amazing Party Hip Hop at the Hobart Art Theater? I think so," said Panicali.
To test his theory of readiness, Mush Music has the party master of Hip Hop, Afroman, stopping by the historic former movie house to lay down some rhymes on Friday at 8 p.m. Afroman is best known for the hit single, "Because I Got High." The video for the song featuring comedy duo Jay & Silent Bob can be viewed here: https://fb.watch/7h3Aa8g8xW/. Tickets are $20 and up. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheater.
Hobart Art Theater is a on a hot streak with multiple national artist concerts coming nearly back to back. They include heavy alt-rockers Buckcherry on Aug. 17, touring behind their Marti Frederiksen-produced ninth studio album, "Hellbound" (via Earache Records). Two days later on Aug. 19, guitarist John 5 rolls in with his band for an expected sold out show. His resume includes time in The David Lee Roth Band, Marilyn Manson and currently Rob Zombie. Country-rocker Uncle Kracker returns on Aug. 22, and then on Sept. 10, Chicago's 1960s pop group The Buckinghams make their stage debut at The Art. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
Many Chicago venues masking up
The music industry at large was one of the hardest hit by COVID 19 as bands were forced off stages and venues where shuttered. Live music halls, night clubs, bars and restaurants were among the first businesses forced to close down and were among the last to reopen. Now that most venues are finally getting back open for business and now that musicians are back to performing live shows again, those folks are understandably afraid it could all happen again.
As the Delta Variant of COVID-19 is ramping up in Chicago and there is now talk of mandating the wearing of masks in the city proper, many local music venues and concert halls are beginning to follow the pro-active lead set by the recent Lollapalooza festival in mandating proof of vaccinations, and the wearing of masks to prevent further spread so as to keep their doors open.
The live music industry was financially devastated by the pandemic and the months of shutdowns. Many live music and theater venues went out of business forever, others are still reeling and know that another shut down would likely bring down the curtain forever at many performance places.
As the number of COVID cases continue to rise, more and more music venues in Chicago are beginning to be proactive against enduring that hardship again, by requiring proof of vaccination for entry and/or negative COVID test results, while others are already implementing mask mandates for patrons wanting to attend performances.
If Northwest Indiana music haunts will follow the trend of its Chicago counterparts remains to be seen, but many area clubs and restaurants are again posting signs on their doors "strongly recommending" the wearing of masks at shows. Be advised if you are among those attending live music events, to carry proof of vaccination, negative test results and a facial mask, as a venue can impose restrictions at any time without notice.
Rockopelli returns
After a year off due to COVID, the annual Rockopelli Music Fest returns to Central Park in downtown Griffith Indiana, expanding to two days this weekend to make up for missing the 2020 season.
Now it its ninth year, Rockopelli is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and the $5 donation requested each day to attend supports local Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana charities.
Performing on Saturday are: Start Making Sense (Talking Heads trib.), The Jamiah Rogers Band (blues), The Crawpuppies (original rock set), Hessville Star (rock covers), The Spectrum (indie rock covers), and acoustic artists Frank Ruvoli and Chris Peters.
Sunday's roster of performances feature: Ratboys (indie folk), Mungion (indie rock), The Kinsey Report (blues), original singer/songwriters by Koala Tea and Nick Kazonis, and rapper AMS (hip hop). More: rockopellifest.org.
MUSIC NOTES
• Tonight's "Summer Rhapsody Concert Series" at downtown's Central Park Plaza (68 Lafayette St.) in Valparaiso continues with local country music favorites, Hoosier Highway. Music starts at 7 p.m. but early arrival is suggested so as to stake out a good spot on the lawn. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended. Admission is free to all ages. More: 219-548-4888 or centralparkplazavalpo.com.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the touring blues, rock and funk sounds of Wisconsin's Big Road Band on Friday at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Leroy's features Soundz of Santana at 8 p.m. The weekly Sunday evening blues jam happens 7-10 p.m. with host Corey Dennison. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Automatic Noise (automaticnoise.com) is a Region based '90s cover band busting out songs by REM, Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and other alt-rock favorites. Catch them in action starting at 6 p.m. this Saturday at Byway Brewing (2825 Carlson Drive) in Hammond.
• The Friday night Southpoint US 30 Cruise-In at Valparaiso Harley-Davidson (1151 W. Morthland Drive) in Valparaiso returns this Friday with a free, all ages show by Radio Gypsy from 6-9 p.m. More: hdvalpo.com or facebook.com/hdvalpo.
• Break out the wooden shoes this Saturday for The Touch of Dutch Fest at Spencer Park (112 Carnation St.) in Demotte. This year's annual event features a dozen food vendors, a beer garden, a bags tournament and live music by rock band Radio Gypsy (4:30 p.m.), country band Southridge (6 p.m., and party rock faves Nawty (8 p.m.). More: DemotteChamber.org or 219- 987-5800.
• Big Dog Mercer will be running with the pack and playing the blues live on Friday at Bottoms Up Bar & Grill (1696 Thornton-Lansing Road) in Lansing at 8 p.m. Planned for outdoors, the show moves inside in the case of rain. No cover. More: 708-418-3877 or bottomsuponline.com.
• Chicago's Chance the Rapper will release his new film, "Magnificent Coloring World,” on Aug. 13 in Los Angeles, followed by a New York premiere on Aug. 14, then released to various markets exclusively through AMC Theatres.
• Friday's edition of the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," features singer/songwriter Crystal Bowersox guesting from 1-2 p.m. Bowersox performs this Saturday, along with Shemekia Copeland, Jackie Venson and Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, at Prairie Magic Music Festival at Sunset Hill Farm County Park. Then on Tuesday's 7-8 p.m. program, Reverand Peyton of Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band, discusses his career as selections are spotlighted from their latest album, "Dance Songs For Hard Times" (Thirty Tigers Records). Stream live: lakeshorepublicradio.org.
• This Sunday from 6-9 p.m. on WIMS-AM/FM's "Needle Drop" radio program regional singer/songwriter James Gedda will drop in studio to perform live on air and help pick songs for the evening's all vinyl playlist. Tune in at AM-1420, 95.1FM, 106.7FM and via the mobile app at: http://tunein.com/popout/player/s29599.