Avoid crawling 'The Wall' with NWI's Echoes Band

As the majority of festivals, performances and concerts continue to be canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many musical artists have taken to social media to bring music to the public to keep their isolated fans from crawling the walls with boredom.
The regionally popular Pink Floyd tribute band Echoes of Pompeii has proven to be no exception. Originating in Gary, the core members of this veteran group have been playing together in and around the greater Chicagoland area for over 30 years.
Still eager to connect with fans during this long "down time," and with the prospects of many summer festivals and fairs now looking dim, Echoes recently took to putting out live music videos in recent weeks on its Facebook page.
Doing that has kept them close to their local following, but it's also helped broaden their popularity beyond their usual Midwest fan base and brought them to the attention of thousands of Pink Floyd fans all over the world who are likewise sheltering in place. "We are now getting messages sent from Pink Floyd fans in countries like The Maldives, France, Russia, and Puerto Rico," said band leader and bassist Jeremy Andrews.
Because of this tremendous amount of feedback from fans, both old and new, Echoes of Pompeii stepped up from doing simple home streaming of songs to hosting a full-on virtual Facebook concert live from The Room concert venue in Highland on May 8.
"The 90-minute concert set was filled with Pink Floyd hits from the early Syd Barret-era of the pioneering psychedelic band to the later Roger Waters-era of radio hits and everything in between," Andrews said. Along with Andrews, Echoes' 10-piece membership includes his twin brother Jason Andrews, Andy Hescher, Bob Wray, Chris Wander, John Albright, Mike Perriera, Bob Frankich and the harmonious quartet of female vocalists Jessica Lopez, Alison Stage, Krystal Kadar and Madison Andrews.
"We thought it would be a great idea to host a free virtual concert, so people still enjoy our music live from the safety and comfort of their own home," Andrews said. "We also understand that not everyone has the means to pay for tickets at this time. We had a virtual tip jar through PayPal available for anyone who was able to donate."
The Echoes camp expected a good response, but admittedly were surprised to learn that their adventurous cyber event at The Room attracted an audience of over 20,000 viewers internationally.
Due to the tremendous success of that event, the Echoes band will perform another full live stream concert at 8 p.m. June 6. It will be sponsored by Overhead Door of Valparaiso. That concert will again be streamed on the band's official Facebook page: facebook.com/echoesofpompeii. Fans can donate to the band via PayPal (paypal.me/echoesofpompeii) or Venmo (@echoesofpompeii).
MUSIC NOTES
• The Acorn Theater's free live streaming Thursday Concert Series continues tonight at 7 p.m. CST/8pm ET at facebook.com/AcornTheater. This week's featured artist is NW Indiana's own contemporary jazz guitarist, Bryan Lubeck, whose original repertoire also includes masterful Spanish guitar selections. More: bryanlubeck.com or facebook.com/lubeckmusic. Next week's Acorn live stream (5/28) will feature Ken Yates, one of Canada's brightest singer/songwriters who in 2017 was given the Canadian Folk Music Awards for English Songwriter of the Year along with New/Emerging Artist of the Year.
• This week at age 60, Naked Raygun's frontman Jeff Pezzati, has released his first ever solo recordings, a five-song collection aptly titled "The First EP." Old school Chicago music fans will remember Naked Raygun, as one of the first post-punk bands of the early 1980s to merge melodic influences with hardcore. Formed in Chicago in 1981, the band created a string of powerful albums (1983's "Basement Screams," 1985's "Throb Throb" and 1986's "All Rise," among them) that inspired many hometown imitators. The group called it quits in the early '90s, reforming a few times to perform and record over the years, only to again disappear. Hopefully, this new EP marks a new chapter for Pezzati, who was Raygun's heart and soul.
• "Winter of 2020" is Val Starr’s musical memoir to the global pandemic currently gripping humankind. Anchored with a bluesy smooth groove, Val's new song recounts the timeline of events and asks, “Will we ever hug again?” The musical message of this catchy tune underscores what we need to remember -- "the importance of family, friendship and humanity." Both songs were recorded completely in pandemic style; the tracks were recorded remotely by Val, the individual members of her Blues Rocket Band and a few musical guests. They were assembled, mixed and mastered in Val and John’s home recording studio. Enjoy a free download of "Winter of 2020" at: valstarrandthebluesrocket.com.
• Todd Sucherman, longtime drummer of Chicago rock perennials Styx, will be the musical guest at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Sucherman will be talking about the release of his long-anticipated debut solo album, "Last Flight Home," with selections from it being played. The album was co-produced by Sucherman during the last half of 2019 and features him not just playing drums, but also handling all the lead vocals. More: toddsucherman.com. Stream live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.
Opinions are solely the writer's. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
