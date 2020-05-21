Avoid crawling 'The Wall' with NWI's Echoes Band

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the majority of festivals, performances and concerts continue to be canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many musical artists have taken to social media to bring music to the public to keep their isolated fans from crawling the walls with boredom.

The regionally popular Pink Floyd tribute band Echoes of Pompeii has proven to be no exception. Originating in Gary, the core members of this veteran group have been playing together in and around the greater Chicagoland area for over 30 years.

Still eager to connect with fans during this long "down time," and with the prospects of many summer festivals and fairs now looking dim, Echoes recently took to putting out live music videos in recent weeks on its Facebook page.

Doing that has kept them close to their local following, but it's also helped broaden their popularity beyond their usual Midwest fan base and brought them to the attention of thousands of Pink Floyd fans all over the world who are likewise sheltering in place. "We are now getting messages sent from Pink Floyd fans in countries like The Maldives, France, Russia, and Puerto Rico," said band leader and bassist Jeremy Andrews.