Award-winning Kingfish continues to hook fans

Ingram proves to be a sponge, having soaked up elements of those blues and R&B giants who came before him. He is capable of dishing out funky blues like an Albert King, rockin' the blues like his friend and mentor Buddy Guy and also squeezing emotions out of his strings as he plays it sweetly in the fashion of Wes Montgomery and B.B. King.

The album's advance single was the album's title track. Released in May, the song "662" made its worldwide premier on SiriusXM’s "B.B. King’s Bluesville" channel and it became the #1 Most Added Single there, and also on the influential BDS AAA Indicator Radio Chart.

For those scratching their heads and wondering what the story behind the album's title is, here's the 411 on the "662." The title is an homage to his hometown. It's the telephone area code of Clarksdale, Mississippi, the place many consider the birthplace of the blues, and the place where Ingram grew up.

Living on the same block as local blues legends, Ingram came to love the blues. "I remember seeing a PBS-TV special about Muddy Waters and there was something that just reached out to me after I saw that," he recalled. While still in his preteens, Ingram began embracing his Delta Blues heritage.