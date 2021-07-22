Award-winning Kingfish continues to hook fans

Since the release of "Kingfish," his 2019 debut for Chicago's Alligator Records, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram has taken the blues world by storm in a relatively short amount of time.
That break out album earned the 20-year-old newcomer volumes of accolades from both the media and his peers along with five "Blues Music Awards." Add to that, Ingram also won four "Living Blues Awards."
This young firebrand guitarist is also an in demand guest artist, and recently contributed his guitar skills on a tasty version of Big Mama Thornton's "Ball & Chain" on the forthcoming new Blues Traveler album, "Traveler's Blues," coming out July 30.
"I love Blues Traveler and I was honored to have been asked to guest on that song," said Ingram, who is also a fan of late great blues queen Thornton.
Now, just a about a year after dusting off places for his many trophies, comes the rising star's sophomore album for Alligator, "662," officially being released this weekend with a two-day celebratory party at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary. Admission is free both nights, but advance RSVPs are necessary to attend as space is limited.
Recorded in Nashville during the COVID shutdown, "662" was again co-written and produced by Grammy-winner Tom Hambridge. The 13 songs fleshing out this new collection showcases the many sides of Ingram’s personality, as well as his incredible guitar and vocal skills.
Ingram proves to be a sponge, having soaked up elements of those blues and R&B giants who came before him. He is capable of dishing out funky blues like an Albert King, rockin' the blues like his friend and mentor Buddy Guy and also squeezing emotions out of his strings as he plays it sweetly in the fashion of Wes Montgomery and B.B. King.
The album's advance single was the album's title track. Released in May, the song "662" made its worldwide premier on SiriusXM’s "B.B. King’s Bluesville" channel and it became the #1 Most Added Single there, and also on the influential BDS AAA Indicator Radio Chart.
For those scratching their heads and wondering what the story behind the album's title is, here's the 411 on the "662." The title is an homage to his hometown. It's the telephone area code of Clarksdale, Mississippi, the place many consider the birthplace of the blues, and the place where Ingram grew up.
Living on the same block as local blues legends, Ingram came to love the blues. "I remember seeing a PBS-TV special about Muddy Waters and there was something that just reached out to me after I saw that," he recalled. While still in his preteens, Ingram began embracing his Delta Blues heritage.
"We been working hard trying to catch the ears of the people," said Ingram. "We must've done okay, because people are responding and good things have been happening." Ingram has not bought into all the praise being heaped upon him by the media and the blues world. "It's nice people are saying those things, and liking the music, but I still have a long way to go," he said. Humility is as important a gift as guitar prowess, emotive vocals and the ability to write songs capable of connecting with the masses. Ingram has all of those gifts in abundance. His appreciation for all the good things that have happened is genuine, sincere and refreshing.
"We did Evansville before, but this is my first time playing in Northwest Indiana I'm pretty sure," said Ingram, who is clearly excited to be playing the same stage this weekend christened just a few weeks ago by his mentor and friend, Buddy Guy, during the casino's grand opening.
Guy has been an important part of the Kingfish saga and put the lad's feet on the path that brought him to this point. Early on, Guy saw something special in young Ingram and put him together with his own Grammy Award-winning producer Tom Hambridge, who also once made musical magic with guitar great Roy Buchanan.
"My mom and I got a phone call one day from my Godfather (blues icon) Tony C.C. Coleman, who told us, 'Buddy Guy wants to help you fund a record!'," Ingram said. "So the 'Kingfish' album was actually funded by Mr. Guy. He put me together with Tom Hambridge. Tom and I wrote some songs together and just hit it off. That first album got done in like 3 or 4 days, and then we just sat on it for a year."
During that year, Hambridge was shopping the "Kingfish" demos. One hit the desk of Bruce Iglauer, the President and founder of Alligator Records. Known for having a sixth sense about music and having a knack for discovering new talent, Iglauer's Alligator bit hard.
"(Bruce) liked what he heard and asked to meet with me, Tom, my manager and my mom at the Chicago Blues Festival. One thing lead to another and now we're here and I'm about to release my second album for Mr. Iglauer and Alligator," said Ingram.
"We toured a lot behind that first 'Kingfish' record," Ingram said. "It came out in May of 2019 and COVID didn't happen until early 2020, so we had a lot of time to tour. We did two tours behind that record that covered the West Coast, the East Coast, The Midwest and the South. We pretty much sold out most of the shows we did behind that record."
With Hambridge having captured lightning in a bottle on that first "Kingfish" album, one might wonder if Ingram's team worried about the dreaded "sophomore slump" happening with "662." If so, the worry was for naught. The advance singles broke big at radio and the buzz behind this new collection of songs is deafening.
"We did this album the same way we did the first album," Ingram said. "We all got tested, went into the studio and just did it in a few days. The only difference is that I wrote a bit more with Tom on '662'. I'm ready to get back on tour and bring these songs to people's ears."