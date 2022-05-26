Back on tour: Skid Row to 'grind' out favorites at Hard Rock Live

Metal band Skid Row is back in the tour trenches and rocking stages across the country on the "Live to Rock" tour.

The "Live to Rock" tour, also starring Warrant and Lita Ford, will land at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana on June 4.

"It feels good to be playing again and feels good to be back on the road and doing what we love to do, "said Rachel Bolan, songwriter and bassist for Skid Row.

The band currently has a new single titled "The Gang's All Here" and will release the album "The Gang's All Here," produced by Nick Raskulinecz, in October.

Skid Row got its start in the 1980s in New Jersey and through the years has had a rotating lineup of members. The group currently features Bolan, Dave "The Snake" Sabo, Scotti Hill; Rob Hammersmith; and new vocalist Erik Gronwell.

Bolan said he's looking forward to the album's fall release.

"We were working on it off and on before the pandemic," he said, adding the band continued to write songs during the time off and also began recording the album at that time.

He said producer Raskulinecz encouraged the band to pursue a familiar musical vibe for the album.

"He was instrumental in bringing us back to our roots," Bolan said. "He was a fan of the band before he became a big time producer. He made us remember what it was to be Skid Row again."

Bolan said it was interesting recording the songs on the new album because it brought out the group's past teen angst.

"I don't know how we had teen angst again," he said, laughing.

Bolan said while touring was definitely a lot easier decades ago, they're still happy to tour.

"We still appreciate being able to go out and do it," he said.

Fans can expect to hear a variety of Skid Row favorites in the show including "18 And Life," "Youth Gone Wild," "Monkey Business," "Slave to the Grind" and more.

Bolan said he originally got turned on to music from his older brothers and sisters while he was growing up.

"I got turned on to The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Chicago and other groups," he said. Bolan said his parents listened to big band and movie music and he was introduced to those genres by them. He also remembers his family listening to '60s singer Melanie.

Among personal inspirations for Bolan were groups such as Aerosmith, ACDC and The Ramones.

"And I remember the first time my brother was listening to Chicago," he said, adding the horns, which sounded so different, really made an impression on him. "That sound stayed in my head," Bolan said.

The bassist said he's enjoying touring with Warrant and Lita Ford. "We've all known each other for the better part of 30 years," he said.

For the fans coming out to see the "Live to Rock" tour, Bolan said "It's going to be a lot of fun and a lot of nostalgia."

