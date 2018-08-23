Music lovers who enjoy the full sound and hits made famous by Earth, Wind and Fire will be happy to see Shining Star.
Shining Star, a tribute band saluting the catalog of Earth, Wind and Fire, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Theatre at The Center in Munster.
"It's our first time playing Theatre at The Center," said Al Bullitt of Bullitt Entertainment.US, producer of the band.
"We're trying to replicate the '70s," Bullitt said. "It's our version of Earth, Wind and Fire when they were in their heydey."
Bullitt called the show a "party concert." "We'd like people to get up and dance or just sit and watch," he said.
With this year being the 40th anniversary of Earth, Wind and Fire, the Shining Star concert will really be festive. All the big hits will be featured on the playlist including "Shining Star," "Let's Groove," "Boogie Wonderland," "Sing a Song" and more.
Shining Star features 10 members and the show is filled with dynamic choreography.
Bullitt said he has also put together and worked with tribute bands saluting various other artists.
He said Earth, Wind and Fire's music is very "inspirational and positive."
"They have a lot of songs that people just love. Their music is therapeutic and takes you back to a better time in life," Bullitt said.
FYI: Shining Star will perform A Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Theatre at The Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets are $30. A cash bar is available. Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com.