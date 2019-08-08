An exuberant musical surfing party took place recently at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.
The summer party hosts were popular '60s group The Beach Boys who delivered a 90-minute show at the casino's Silver Creek Event Center.
The Beach Boys, now on the "12 Sides of Summer" tour, handed audience members their chart topping hits in concert. The show, which began with"Do It Again," moved along at a fast pace.
During the first part of the show, the hits rolled on and included "Surfin' Safari," "Catch A Wave," "Surfin' U.S.A," and the ballad "Surfer Girl."
Lead singer Mike Love remains at the helm with longtime member Bruce Johnston still in the band. Other touring members include Scott Totten, Love's son Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill of the famed Cowsill family and Keith Hubacher. (Brian Wilson does not tour with The Beach Boys but occasionally performs as a solo artist with his own band.)
During the concert, fans saw still photos and video footage of the band through the years. The multi-media display showcased the history of the group from the '60s to today.
On the summer concert playlist were a variety of feel-good tunes including "Don't Worry Baby," "Help Me Rhonda," "Barbara Ann," "California Girls," "Kokomo," and others.
Christian Love performed a touching version of "God Only Knows," which was originally performed by his late uncle, Carl Wilson.
The group's biggest hits were saved for the latter part of the show as they rolled out "Good Vibrations," and "Fun, Fun, Fun" near the concert's end.
The Beach Boys are continuing their summer party on tour through the rest of the year. Dates are also scheduled into early next year as well. For more information on the group's tour, visit thebeachboys.com. For more information on upcoming shows at Four Winds Casino, visit fourwindscasino.com.