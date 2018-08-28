There was a festive summer party on stage recently at Ravinia in Highland Park, courtesy of The Beach Boys and The Righteous Brothers.
Both groups joyously took audience members back through the decades during their spirited sets.
During this Ravinia show, The Beach Boys invited actor/musician John Stamos to be a special guest for the concert. Stamos has been performing occasionally with The Beach Boys since the 1980s.
The group's surfin' safari had the audience moving and dancing throughout the 90-minute performance. Tunes delivered by the group included "Do It Again," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "Help Me Rhonda," "Be True To Your School," and others.
The Beach Boys, with lead singer Mike Love at the helm, and longtime member Bruce Johnston, now also features Scott Totten, Jeffrey Foskett, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Keith Hubacher. (Brian Wilson is not in this group.) Actor Stamos plays drums, percussion and guitar with the group whenever he joins them
. At this show, when Stamos first took the stage, there were screams and cheers from the audience. It was obvious some fans specifically came to see the actor who is best known for his roles as Uncle Jesse in "Full House" and Blackie on "General Hospital."
During the concert, video footage and still photos flashed across the screens showing pictures of the band in the '60s and '70s and other images of The Beach Boys with various celebrities and musicians.
Anybody who wanted to hear the greatest hits of The Beach Boys was in the right place that night.
Among those hits were "Surfer Girl," "Don't Worry Baby," "California Girls," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," and more.
Johnston performed his engaging ballad "Disney Girls," which he wrote and recorded in the early '70s.
Another highlighted tune was a performance of "Pisces Brothers," a song written by Mike Love in reference to his friendship with George Harrison and their time spent with the Maharishi in the '60s.
Prior to The Beach Boys taking the stage at Ravinia, The Righteous Brothers performed a solid set of their tunes.
Touring as The Righteous Brothers now is Bill Medley, the famed baritone of the group, and fairly recent member of the band Bucky Heard.
Medley proved he's still in excellent vocal form during the show. Heard's vocals are also powerful and he blends well with Medley's rich tones. Among tunes on The Righteous Brothers playlist were "(You're My) Soul and Inspiration," "Unchained Melody," "Rock and Roll Heaven," "Ebb Tide," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin,'" and "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" from "Dirty Dancing."
Upcoming shows at Ravinia include John Hiatt and The Goners, Aug. 30; Culture Club with Boy George, The B-52s and Thompson Twins Tom Bailey, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1; Jethro Tull, Sept. 3; 50 Cent, Sept. 6; Yes, Sept. 7; and Tony Bennett, Sept. 8.