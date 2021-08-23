Beach Boys team with John Stamos at Ravinia

It's not unusual to find actor John Stamos occasionally joining The Beach Boys for concerts across the United States.
Last weekend at Ravinia in Highland Park, Stamos took the stage with The Beach Boys, affectionately called "America's band," for two days of shows. During the Sunday show at the Highland Park, Illinois venue, The Beach Boys, along with Stamos, threw a musical party delivering a good amount of the group's biggest hits.
Lead singer and original Beach Boys member Mike Love told audience members it felt great to be back doing live concerts for "real" people.
Stamos, who has said he's been a big Beach Boys fan all his life, has occasionally performed with the group since the 1980s. At Ravinia, Stamos, best known for his roles as Uncle Jesse in "Full House" and Blackie on "General Hospital," performed on guitar, drums and also sang with the band.
The Beach Boys entertained fans with a 90-minute show which included not only big chart toppers but a selection of cover tunes.
The touring Beach Boys group currently is made up of Mike Love and Bruce Johnston along with Christian Love, Mike's son; drummer John Cowsill of the famous Cowsill family; and others. Brian Wilson does not perform with this touring Beach Boys band.
The group began the Ravinia show with "Do It Again" and quickly surfed into "Surfin' Safari," "Catch A Wave" and "Hawaii."
The show, which featured a 20-minute intermission, had no lulls. The group, along with Stamos, remained energetic throughout and they quickly moved from one hit to another.
Among songs performed were "Surfer Girl," which Love dedicated to all the female fans in the crowd; "God Only Knows," with vocals by Christian Love: "Forever," a sung, performed by Stamos, which was touchingly dedicated to his friend who had died this year; a cover of The Mama & The Papas tune "California Dreamin,' which was sung by John Cowsill; and more.
The group also sang "Dance, Dance, Dance," "Don't Worry Baby," "Little Deuce Coupe," "409," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "Help Me Rhonda," "Rock and Roll Music," and more.
Mike Love sang the tune "Pisces Brothers," which he dedicated to his friend, the late Beatle George Harrison. The group also introduced the audience to a new song written and recorded during the pandemic titled appropriately "This Too Shall Pass."
For more information on The Beach Boys current tour, visit thebeachboys.com. For more information on upcoming shows at Ravinia, visit ravinia.org.