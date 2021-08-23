Beach Boys team with John Stamos at Ravinia

It's not unusual to find actor John Stamos occasionally joining The Beach Boys for concerts across the United States.

Last weekend at Ravinia in Highland Park, Stamos took the stage with The Beach Boys, affectionately called "America's band," for two days of shows. During the Sunday show at the Highland Park, Illinois venue, The Beach Boys, along with Stamos, threw a musical party delivering a good amount of the group's biggest hits.

Lead singer and original Beach Boys member Mike Love told audience members it felt great to be back doing live concerts for "real" people.

Stamos, who has said he's been a big Beach Boys fan all his life, has occasionally performed with the group since the 1980s. At Ravinia, Stamos, best known for his roles as Uncle Jesse in "Full House" and Blackie on "General Hospital," performed on guitar, drums and also sang with the band.

The Beach Boys entertained fans with a 90-minute show which included not only big chart toppers but a selection of cover tunes.

The touring Beach Boys group currently is made up of Mike Love and Bruce Johnston along with Christian Love, Mike's son; drummer John Cowsill of the famous Cowsill family; and others. Brian Wilson does not perform with this touring Beach Boys band.