Beck and Depp offer a night of engaging music

It was a night for superb guitar playing to take the spotlight.

The Jeff Beck concert on Oct. 23 at The Chicago Theatre featured a lion's share of stellar selections by the British guitar legend. Beck was backed by a talented band and later in the show welcomed acclaimed actor Johnny Depp, who showcased his strong talents on the guitar and proved he's a singer as well.

Beck and Depp are touring for select shows which are promoting their new album together titled "18."

Musician Beck proved he's still the master when it comes to rock guitar. He easily mixes his own brand of rock/bluesy and jazzy sounds in his live performances and can easily mesmerize an audience member with his playing talents.

Among tunes on the playlist early in the set were "Loose Cannon," "Big Block," "Star Cycle," "Freeway Jam" and a poignant cover of The Beach Boys' "Caroline, No."

Later in the show, when Depp joined Beck on stage, enthusiastic screams filled the air as the movie star's fans showed their admiration. In addition to the screams, fans regularly shouted his name throughout his performance. Near the end of the show, Depp even signed an autograph for a fan who was positioned by the edge of the stage.

Tunes during the latter part of the show included "This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr," John Lennon's "Isolation," "Venus In Furs" and a standout instrumental rendition of The Beatles' "A Day In The Life."

The current tour continues into November with plans for more dates to be added. Stops include Nov. 2 in Temecula, Calif.; Nov. 4 in Las Vegas; Nov. 5 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. and Nov. 6 in Los Angeles, Calif.

For more information on Jeff Beck and the latest tour, visit jeffbeck.com. For more information on shows coming to The Chicago Theatre, visit msg.com.