The music of Whitney Houston will come to life Aug. 11 courtesy of South African native Belinda Davids.
"The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show," an Australian production, will be performed at 8 p.m. Aug. 11 at The Rosemont Theatre.
"If you're a true Whitney Houston fan, you'll love this show," said Davids, during a recent phone interview. The show is a production of Showtime Australia and has been touring since 2013.
"There isn't a timeline or story line in the show. It's a true Whitney Houston concert (experience)," Davids explained.
Davids said the two-hour show is meant to put the Houston music in the spotlight in a dynamic way. "We're trying to bring the full experience to audiences," she said.
For Davids, the costume changes made in the show are many. She said she's finally gotten comfortable with those wardrobe switches.
"There are seven costume changes, and it's become a lot easier," Davids said. "I don't have to do them all backstage," she said, adding, with the help of others, some of the changes are done creatively on stage.
The production features a five-piece band, dancers and background vocalists, along with Davids.
The singer said she's always been a fan of Houston.
"I loved her voice when I heard it the first time when I was 8 years old," Davids said. "I wanted to sing like her."
Davids said U.S. audiences have received the show well, so far. She stresses she's not attempting to be a carbon copy of Houston with this performance, she's just paying tribute to the great music and iconic entertainer.
"I don't try to be Whitney Houston (on stage), and the audience sees that," she said.
Davids said she wants the crowd to leave with "happy memories of Whitney" through the show.
Among songs that will star in the production are "How Will I Know," "The Greatest Love of All," "One Moment in Time," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "Didn't We Almost Have It All" and more.