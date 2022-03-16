Billie Eilish spreads messages of love, support in Chicago show

It was a night with catchy music, whimsical stage theatrics and messages of love and support in the spotlight.

Billie Eilish was in the house and entertaining her legion of avid fans March 14 at Chicago's United Center. Eilish is currently on her "Happier Than Ever" Tour, which began in early February and is scheduled to run through the beginning of July.

Eilish performed an energetic 90-minute show which had fans screaming and cheering throughout the concert. Eilish, 20, proved she's a performer who can not only draw an audience's attention but keep it. She delivered a concert filled with strong tunes from her two albums and showcased a warm, convivial personality while on stage. She's definitely an entertainer who's fun to watch.

During these tough social times, her whimsical and joyful stage persona seemed just what the doctor ordered for the predominately young audience.

Eilish told her fans that she wanted everyone to have "fun." And that they did. Throughout the show, Eilish ran and jumped along the catwalk and also at one point appeared on the other side of the arena where she hovered over the crowd while standing in a crane-like piece of machinery.

Audience members who had tickets for the main floor had the opportunity to stand around the stage and catwalk as it was standing room only in that area. The chance to be so close to the stage allowed many fans the opportunity to playfully interact with Eilish as she got closer to the crowd and struck poses for their cell phone cameras.

The singer, whose band includes her brother Finneas, whom she also writes songs with, began the show with "Bury A Friend" and proceeded with a mix of fan favorite tunes including "Therefore I Am," "My Strange Addiction," "You Should See Me In A Crown" and "No Time To Die."

Throughout the concert Eilish often told fans she loved them and was happy they were there.

"You guys make me feel so comfortable and I love you. Thank you. I love you so much," Eilish said.

The singer also told the crowd that support of one another and standing up for others was important.

"I stand for all of you-every shape and form. We should all stand for each other and stand up for each other."

Among concert highlights were performances of the smooth "Billie Bossa Nova," "Your Power," "Getting Older," "Lost Cause" "Bad Guy" and "Everything I Wanted."

Opening for Eilish was Duckwrth. For more information on Eilish and her tour, visit billieeilish.com

