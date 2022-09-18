Billy Gilman to perform in Portage

Country fans will be happy to known that singer Billy Gilman will bring his show to Portage this week.

Gilman will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Portage High School East Auditorium.

The concert opens Portage Live!'s subscription season. Portage Live! is currently in its 33rd season.

Gilman is known as the youngest singer to have reached #1 on the Billboard Top County Albums charts. Gilman first came to the public's attention in 2000 with the hit "One Voice." The singer has received accolades from The Grammys, the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association, Billboard Magazine and the American Music Association. Gilman also appeared on the competitive singing show "The Voice."

FYI: Portage Live! will present Billy Gilman at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Portage High School East Auditorium, 6450 U.S. 6, Portage, Indiana. Admission is $15 for adults for general admission at the door; Free for students. Adult admission is free with a Portage LIVE! Reciprocity Season Ticket Pass. Visit portagelive.org.