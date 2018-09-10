Piano man Billy Joel made a bit of musical history during his recent concert at Chicago's Wrigley Field.
It was Joel's fifth consecutive year of playing the historic Friendly Confines making him the only artist to have entertained at Wrigley for that amount of time.
Joel, who has regularly performed a popular residency engagement at Madison Square Garden since 2014, drew a full house to Wrigley Field.
The rockin' piano man delivered a dynamic set blending his biggest hits and deeper cuts not usually performed in concert.
After opening with "Big Shot," Joel rolled out tunes such as "My Life," "Summer, Highland Falls," "The Entertainer," and "Vienna." He even did a little tribute to the Windy City with a few bars of "Chicago (That Toddlin' Town."
Joel is also pretty personable on stage as he regularly addresses his fans, talks about the various songs on the setlist and cracks a joke here and there.
Among standout numbers in Joel's Wrigley musical lineup were "Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)," "And So It Goes," an extended version of "New York State of Mind," "The River of Dreams," "Scenes From An Italian Restaurant," Only The Good Die Young," and "Piano Man." Joel also did a surprise version of "Layla."
One of Joel's multi-instrumentalist band members, Crystal Taliefero, who is a Gary native, paid tribute to the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, during the concert. Taliefero delivered a scorching version of "Respect."
The encore for Joel's more than two-hour concert starred smash hit numbers "We Didn't Start The Fire," "Uptown Girl," "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me" and "You May Be Right."
Joel's rockin' piano sounds traveled through the crisp September night air and had fans singing along joyously to all his familiar anthems. It was another winning game for Joel at Wrigley this year.
To learn more about the Piano Man, visit billyjoel.com