Blackpink brings energetic show to Chicago

Devoted fans of K-Pop would have been filled with excitement to be in the audience recently at Blackpink's concert at Chicago's United Center.

The South Korean girl band performed a nearly two-hour show for a packed house of fans during their first show in Chicago. Blackpink had two concerts scheduled for The Windy City.

Followers of the group, many dressed in pink hues, couldn't contain their excitement throughout the show. Fans screamed, cheered and sang along with the spirited quartet throughout the entire concert.

The group is currently on an international tour to support their most recent album "Born Pink." Blackpink is comprised of singers Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa.

"It's been 3 1/2 years since we've been back in Chicago," said group member Rose. "We're so happy to be back."

During the show, the group, which came onto the music scene in 2016, performed a variety of tunes from their catalog together and also took turns performing solo segments.

Blackpink's show proved to be a production high on bright lights, standout sets, lots of energy and catchy tunes.

Among songs on the playlist were "How You Like That," "Don't Know What To Do," "Kill This Love," "Playing with Fire," "Pink Venom," "Typa Girl," "Yeah Yeah Yeah," "As If It's Your Last" and more.

The group occasionally talked to the crowd and thanked them for sharing their energy with the group.

Blackpink's tour will also be taking them to London on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1; Barcelona on Dec. 5; Cologne on Dec. 8; Paris on Dec. 11 and 12; and other cities. To learn more about the group, visit blackpinkofficial.com.