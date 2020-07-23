Blake Shelton to star in Encore Drive-In Nights show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you're a music fan looking for something to do on July 25, plan to attend a special event presented by Encore Live.

Encore Drive-In Nights is a special concert series featuring top musicians presenting concerts this summer on screen at drive-in theaters and outdoor theaters. The July 25 event stars popular country artist Blake Shelton with special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

The series will include future concerts by a diverse group of musicians. The shows have been filmed for one night only events. In addition to performing hits, Shelton and other artists in the series will also be seen in interviews and telling various stories.

Tickets for the show are $114.99 per vehicle (with up to six people attending in one vehicle).

Venues showing the concert will adhere to CDC safety guidelines. Employees will wear protective gear and cars will be distanced. There will also be limited capacity in restrooms. There will be contactless paying and ticket systems as well.

Attendees will listen to the concert via FM radio which they should bring themselves.

Among theaters showing the concert will be 49'er Drive-In Theater in Valparaiso and Chicago Drive-In Theater in Bridgeview, Illinois.