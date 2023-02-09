An entertaining tribute to rock 'n' roll will be in the spotlight this weekend in the Region.

The Neverly Brothers will present "A Rock 'n' Roll Tribute from Elvis to The Beatles" on Feb. 11 at Theatre at the Center in Munster.

"It's a multimedia experience," said Kevin Giragosian, member and manager of The Neverly Brothers. "Be prepared to take a virtual tour of rock and roll history from 1955 to 1965," Giragosian said about the show. The Neverly Brothers are currently celebrating their 20th anniversary this year.

He said the concert is a "concept" show putting a selection of classic tunes in the spotlight from some of the great musical talents of the 1950s and 1960s. It's a real tribute to those great eras of rock and roll.

"The theater becomes the virtual tour bus and the band is the tour guide," Giragosian said.

The Neverly Brothers offer the history of the musical eras and the songs in the show as they travel through the eras. Giragosian said he is the narrator of the tour as they go from city to city where music made a big impact.

During the first part of the concert, guests will be treated to the sounds of the 1950s where the first stop is Memphis with the sounds of Elvis and other Sun Records faves. Later stops include St. Louis and Lubbock, Texas, which was the home of Buddy Holly.

The second portion of the show explores the British Invasion music and visits the cities of Liverpool, Manchester and London.

Giragosian said the concert is a blend of "fun, education and rock history." There are also costume changes in the production and a slide presentation throughout.

Among the artists whose tunes are included in the show are Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, The Dave Clark Five and others.

The Neverly Brothers is a three-member band consisting of Giragosian, his brother Kegham Giragosian and Mike Bradburn.

Giragosian, who began the group The Wombats in 1988, said The Neverly Brothers was a group started just for fun two decades ago. (The Wombats disbanded in 2005).

The Neverly Brothers, he said, began by playing many clubs and bars and then evolved into a theater act. Giragosian said through the years they've played a variety of theaters around the country.

Giragosian said the music from the eras highlighted in the show appeal to people in a great way because they are "timeless and classic with great songwriting and melodies."

"They're songs you can sing along with," he added.

In addition to the show, guests may purchase a multi-course meal option prior to the concert. The meal, which features Roasted Tomato Basil Soup, Caesar Salad, Tournedos of Beef, Hasselback Potatoes, Asparagus with a Creamy Cognac Mushroom Sauce and Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake, will be presented by Trama Catering in the center's ballroom.

FYI: The Neverly Brothers present "A Rock 'n' Roll Tribute from Elvis to The Beatles" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner is at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per person for the concert only. Cost for dinner is an additional $45 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. For show tickets, call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com. For dinner reservations, call 219-836-1930, ext. 2.

