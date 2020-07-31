Blending music and visual art: Munster musician to debut innovative instrument

"You have to say what project you intend to do and what community involvement there will be," Rauen explained. "It has to have some tie to the community."

Rauen said he's happy to introduce the instrument to the arts community in the Region.

The artist, who resides in Munster, said he has crafted more than two dozen instruments. "I have a bigger backlog now than I ever have," he said about his collection as well as ideas for new instruments.

Music and art "intersects" in his building of fanciful musical instruments.

That he decided to combine both passions, he said, grew from the fact that he was "feeling unsatisfied as an artist and a musician." He started to question what art practice would "satisfy" both interests.

Rauen's was drawn to art in high school and he later studied music. The artist, who was born in Galesburg, Illinois, attended the Berklee College of Music in Boston and Lincolnway High School in Frankfort and New Lenox. He grew up in Park Forest.

Among items Rauen has created his variety of instruments from are saws, hockey sticks, tennis racquets, carpentry tools and products, canes and many other objects. There's really no such thing as junk or unusable objects to Rauen.