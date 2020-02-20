Blixt surprises with 'Wiggle Waggle' single

Dukes is a lady with incredible pipes and is herself a talent to watch very closely. She has quickly become a "go to" talent for many artists on many projects and performances. The charismatic Dukes is currently a member of The Robby Celestin Band as well as the Chicago-based party band Spoken Four, but is soon to debut her own group and original recordings.

Blixt' music video for the song was filmed at Side Street Tavern in Tinley Park, Illinois. View at facebook.com/bambamblixt. Blixt said this is the first of a planned EP collection of 6 songs.

BONFIRE: 20 years and still burning up stages

Midwest AC/DC tribute band BONFIRE gave their first concert on Feb. 18, 2000 to commemorate the death of original AC/DC vocalist Bon Scott. This Saturday, Bonfire is celebrating its official 20th anniversary show at the Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in Hobart. Front man/vocalist Jim Hillegonds hopes Chicagoland fans who have celebrated the timeless music of AC/DC with them for the last two decades will be at The Art to share in this special anniversary show.

Originally Bonfire only did AC/DC's Bon Scott-era classics such as “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” “TNT,” “Highway To Hell,” “Whole Lotta Rosie,” and show-stopper “Bad Boy Boogie.”