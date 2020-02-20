Blixt surprises with 'Wiggle Waggle' single

For his newest musical project, Munster vocalist/guitarist David Blixt is recording as Bam Bam Blixt, virtually creating a new identity to help market the new hip-hop-infused pop sound he is laying down. It's a sound drastically different from what Blixt has done in the past.
This fresh sound heard on "Wiggle Waggle," the first in a series of internet singles, is deserving of a fresh name and approach. As for the name? "Bam Bam Blixt was a childhood name," he explained. "(That name will be used for) my pop songs with a fun and positive vibe to them, because the world is serious enough right now."
Blixt first entered the Region scene radar with the acapella vocal group, 5 O'Clock Shadow and later spent time in multi-harmony dance band TimePeace, and doo-wop group Harbor Lights. Blixt has also done the cruise ship circuit and spent time in Nashville working as a jingle artist. A song like "Wiggle Waggle" comes as a surprise from this artist as it takes him down a much different, much more "urban" musical path.
Released on Valentine's Day via iTunes and other online music services, it's a fun dance song recorded at Region Buzz Studio with engineer/musician Nick Kazonis. The original tune is driven by a looping groove over which Blixt raps. The track is accented with well placed sax lines courtesy of local horn man Terry Higgins and soulful background harmonies by amazing R&B/jazz vocalist Lauren Dukes, which combine to make the song work.
Dukes is a lady with incredible pipes and is herself a talent to watch very closely. She has quickly become a "go to" talent for many artists on many projects and performances. The charismatic Dukes is currently a member of The Robby Celestin Band as well as the Chicago-based party band Spoken Four, but is soon to debut her own group and original recordings.
Blixt' music video for the song was filmed at Side Street Tavern in Tinley Park, Illinois. View at facebook.com/bambamblixt. Blixt said this is the first of a planned EP collection of 6 songs.
BONFIRE: 20 years and still burning up stages
Midwest AC/DC tribute band BONFIRE gave their first concert on Feb. 18, 2000 to commemorate the death of original AC/DC vocalist Bon Scott. This Saturday, Bonfire is celebrating its official 20th anniversary show at the Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in Hobart. Front man/vocalist Jim Hillegonds hopes Chicagoland fans who have celebrated the timeless music of AC/DC with them for the last two decades will be at The Art to share in this special anniversary show.
Originally Bonfire only did AC/DC's Bon Scott-era classics such as “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” “TNT,” “Highway To Hell,” “Whole Lotta Rosie,” and show-stopper “Bad Boy Boogie.”
"Due to fan demands, we've added a few fan favorites from the Brian Johnson-era of the band into the repertoire, so we sometimes include 'Back In Black,' 'Thunderstruck' and 'You Shook Me All Night Long,' but most of our show still celebrates the great Bon Scott," said Hillegonds.
Joining BONFIRE on Saturday's triple bill is Ozzy/Black Sabbath tribute group Blizzard Of Ozz (featuring guitar virtuoso Kevin M. Buck), and Hobart's own illusionist Nicky Jade & His Magic from The Asylum show. Showtime: 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance/$20 day of show. Physical tickets available (saves all online fees) at Brick House Bar & Grill and The Record Bin in downtown Hobart. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
MUSIC NOTES
• This columnist received an advance recording of Generation Gap's new original tune, "Let's Get Down," and long-running regional blues group anchored by guitarist Derek Caruso seems headed in the right direction for their anticipated full length original album. Production has a very live sound, but is a little thin. With a smidgen more low end groove to fatten it up, this slice of homegrown Chicago-style blues is a rock solid first step. Together 20 years, the core of Gen Gap was formerly known as C4 and shared stages with many top Chicago-based blues artists, so they have the chops. Catch them at Buddy Guy's Legends (700 S. Wabash Ave.) in Chicago for a 9:30 p.m. Saturday performance. More: facebook.com/GenGapBlues.
• The Inn House Band mixes classic rock and classic country at American Legion Post 440 (1011 15th St. SE) in DeMotte on Saturday from 6-10 p.m.. $5 cover, cash bar and food available. More: 219-987-2961.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter presents live comedy with two comedians on Friday at 8 p.m.. Cover: $10. Dance rock covers will be performed Saturday with Five Guys Named Moe starting at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Bob Mandarino's All Star Blues Show & Jam returns to The Pour House Bar & Grill (9031 N. County Road 1200 W.) in DeMotte this Sunday and every Sunday after from 6-10 p.m. More: 219-345-7687.
• The Brian Carmona Band can be found doing rock covers 8-11 p.m. Friday at Bottoms Up Bar & Grill (1696 Thorton-Lansing Road) in Lansing. More: 708-418-3877 or bottomsuponline.com.
• Sunday's "Live From The Record Bin" broadcast features NW Indiana Americana/Folk music icon, Ron Buffington performing 4-6 p.m. A regional musical legend for over 40 years, Buffington's traditional style is akin to Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, Dave Von Ronk and others. All ages welcome for this free live performance broadcast on the "Vintage Lounge" in-store channel, via the Region Radio app or at RegionRadio.Live. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219-945-9511.
• The Crawpuppies rock at The Hard Rock Cafe (11111 Wilson Road) in Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan this Friday at 10 p.m. Eastern. More: 866-494-6371.
• From 1 to 3 p.m. Friday on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," songwriter and performer James Gedda will be featured. Gedda will debut the five original songs from his just released second EP, "Bad Things Happen: The Dynaline Sessions Vol. 1" and talk about his musical journey thus far. The album was recorded at Region Buzz 219 Studio with Nick Kazonis engineering. Stream the radio show live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
