Blues Fuse joins Bonfire at Art Theatre on Saturday

"Looking back, it's really hard to believe we've been doing this (AC/DC) as long as we have," said Bonfire vocalist Jim Hillegonds. "We honestly thought it'd be a one to two gig kind of thing when we first did it, and now here we are rocking into our third decade." Bonfire has gone through a few member changes in that time, but Hillegonds on the microphone as "Bon" and guitarist Zeke Rongers as the hyper-energized, short pants-wearing "Angus Young," are the original cofounders of the group.

"We don't play out so much that we get burned out, so we still have a lot of fun being up there kicking the music," Hillegonds said. "For a long time we only did Bon Scott-era songs, but we have added in a couple Brian Johnson-era songs into the show over the years, because audiences want to hear 'Back In Black' and a couple of others from that period. But most of what you hear from us are the Scott-era standards, the bigger hits of course, but also some of the deeper album cuts."