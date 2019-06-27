Brigitte Rios Purdy is a name that has been popping up on the music radar recently. The Los Angeles-based blues singer/songwriter has been creating a buzz throughout the blues community for the last several months, and has finally made her way to the Chicago market, where she wants to soak up some of the classic blues vibes.
"I'm very excited to have a chance to come to the Chicago area to perform my music and while I am there, I plan to visit Buddy Guy's (Legends) and other places," Purdy said. The singer flew in Wednesday with her sidemen to do a series of Northwest Indiana performances this week.
Her Region debut happens at 7 p.m. Saturday at Crown Point's new Bulldog Park where Purdy and her trio share the stage with Soundz of Santana. The trio performs at 4 p.m. Sunday before a very intimate audience at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in Hobart for a live Internet radio broadcast (RegionRadio.Live). On July 4, she'll perform at The Highland Fourth of July Festival, where at 5 p.m. her trio is sandwiched nicely between The Corey Dennison Duo and Muddy Waters' youngest son, Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield & The Mannish Boyz. All three performances are free for all ages to attend.
Purdy's album "Still I Rise" was released in June 2018 and has gotten many accolades and even scored her a few awards along the way, including L.A Critics Awards for "Best Female Produced Album" and "Best Female Blues Artist."
"I am very happy with the kind of response this album has gotten," she said. "It's my first full length release after having put out an EP that I refer to as taking, 'a test drive'. I've waited a lifetime to make this album and hit the ground running with it."
Purdy always knew the album would be made, but put the dream on the back burner while she focused on raising her children.
The album and it's two singles -- "Blues Angel" and "Lucille Don't You Weep" -- have generated respectable airplay on several blues music stations and streaming services.
Purdy may just now be emerging as a rising star to watch, but she has been a music professional for many years, working primarily with regional groups in her native Los Angeles. She's an in-demand backing singer for a Who's Who of artists, ranging from Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick and Tim Bogart (of Hot Tuna) to Paul Rodgers (of Bad Company) and even The Who.
Her profound, love and admiration for the late great B.B. King pushed Purdy to compose her very first song, "Lucille, Don't You Weep," a blues ballad to King's most beloved guitar."I have the perfect collaborator in Dave Osti," she said of her co-writer and producer. "We discovered this instant chemistry together." All songs on "Now I Rise," were written by the them. "We have already written songs for the next album," she said. Check out Purdy's music, videos and get more info at brigittepurdy.net.