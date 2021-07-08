Blues Traveler journeying to Hobart Art Theater

Blues Traveler broke out big shortly after forming with a trio of gold-selling albums.
Their manager at the time was music impresario Bill Graham, who put them on the road opening for top acts in his stable of talent like the Allman Brothers.
"Having Bill as our manager at that point in time and going on tours with the Allmans and bands like that, it was the best education a young band could have had," said the group's guitarist and co-founder, Chan Kinchla. "We were very lucky to have the kind of people we did in our corner during those early years."
Their next album "Four" (1994) went six-times platinum and spawned their biggest hit to date, “Run-Around,” which garnered a Grammy Award in the category of “Best Rock Performance By a Duo or Group.” Another platinum-seller followed with "Straight On Till Morning" (1998), and eight other albums have since followed to create a rich catalog of 13 studio albums, three live concert albums, and four compilation collections.
They are together with the same line-up of high school friends since forming in 1987 save for bassist Bobby Sheehan who passed away in 1999, and was replaced by Chan's younger brother, Tad Kinchla. Blues Traveler is about to release its 14th and newest studio album via Round Hill Records on July 30.
The quintet -- John Popper (vocals, harmonica), Chan Kinchla (guitar), Tad Kinchla (bass), Ben Wilson (keyboards) and Brendan Hill (drums) -- invited a few friends into the studio to help in the process of making the album they feel they were always meant to make, but just were not ready until now. Helping them out on the album were such musical guests as Keb' Mo, Warren Haynes, Crystal Bowersox, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Rita Wilson and John Scofield.
"Traveler’s Blues" is an 11-song collection of re-imagined and re-charged classics from the Great American Blues Songbook, including a solid soulful treatment of the Big Mama Thornton-penned "Ball And Chain." The Travelers' passionate delivery of the song so famously covered by Janis Joplin manages to make it their own and was a great choice to be the first of two advance singles from the album.
The same passion is found across the album on other selections, such as the Mississippi Sheiks' "Sittin' On Top of the World," Little Willie Johns' "Need Your Love So Bad" and Nina Simone's "Trouble In Mind."
The buzz for the album grows increasingly louder as the full album release date draws closer and since the veteran band kicked off its summer tour on July 4 at the Red Rocks Amphitheare in Colorado. The sixth tour stop is Hobart Art Theater on July 13, where tickets have been selling briskly and are expected to be sold out in advance of the date.
"As you know we, like most musicians have been out of work for a year and have been dying to get back out playing and promoting shows again," said Kinchla. "It's great to finally be getting out with the guys again and doing shows."
Being home bound during the COVID-induced hiatus proved to be productive and even a bit enjoyable for the guitarist. "We got together to form this band in New York back in 1987 when we were all just out of high school and we had been gigging almost non-stop ever since. This long of a period sitting at home isn't something I've had since the band first started, so I found myself spending a lot of the past year sitting around learning solos from my favorite artists, working on some new scales, and really just rediscovering and having fun with my guitar again. Honestly, it made me feel like a kid again which was kinda awesome. It also allowed me time to write a bunch of stuff."
Kinchla said the many musical ideas created by the various members during the 2020 quarantine, will eventually result in a new album of original songs, but for now the band is excited about having finally made a traditional-style blues album.
“Back in the day, we were all into the blues,” says Chan. “That’s why our name is Blues Traveler. So it was fun to come full circle and really get back to doing this kind of blues. It took a lifetime for us to play this style well. There’s no way we could’ve pulled off this album when we were younger. After 30 years together, we have finally made the record we aspired to make as kids.”
Making this kind of record was something tossed around by the band for nearly a decade and the opportunity finally presented itself when they began working with Round Hill Records. "They have the licenses and own a huge blues catalog, so we had a lot of songs to choose from if we wanted to finally focus on making this kind of album, so a lot of little things just came together.”
One of the last stumbling blocks to be moved was finding time to go in the studio to make a new record. That was remedied when the live tour behind Blues Traveler's last original studio album, "Hurry Up And Hang Around" (2018), ended prematurely because of COVID restrictions and closures.
Since being on the road was not an option, in September 2020, the band began recording in a Nashville studio, utilizing logistically challenging COVID protocols to stay safe. "We all got tested regularly throughout the process, wore masks and worked in our own little bubble in the studio and just knocked it out," said Kinchla of the live sessions done collectively as a full band in a very "old school" manner.