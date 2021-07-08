Blues Traveler journeying to Hobart Art Theater

"Traveler’s Blues" is an 11-song collection of re-imagined and re-charged classics from the Great American Blues Songbook, including a solid soulful treatment of the Big Mama Thornton-penned "Ball And Chain." The Travelers' passionate delivery of the song so famously covered by Janis Joplin manages to make it their own and was a great choice to be the first of two advance singles from the album.

The same passion is found across the album on other selections, such as the Mississippi Sheiks' "Sittin' On Top of the World," Little Willie Johns' "Need Your Love So Bad" and Nina Simone's "Trouble In Mind."

The buzz for the album grows increasingly louder as the full album release date draws closer and since the veteran band kicked off its summer tour on July 4 at the Red Rocks Amphitheare in Colorado. The sixth tour stop is Hobart Art Theater on July 13, where tickets have been selling briskly and are expected to be sold out in advance of the date.

"As you know we, like most musicians have been out of work for a year and have been dying to get back out playing and promoting shows again," said Kinchla. "It's great to finally be getting out with the guys again and doing shows."