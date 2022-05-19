Bluesin' up the dial: My radio ride continues

Despite the popular belief broadcast radio or "terrestrial radio" as it has come to be called in recent years, is a dead medium for music, I assure you the reports of its demise was and remains premature.

Like vinyl records, many people have begun to embrace personality-driven radio once again. What's old is new and this columnist has been around long enough to now enjoy another go around with both records and radio.

Satellite radio is cool for long road trips where local stations fade in and out, but for many people, local radio is still a very viable format. As a radio guy for years in the Region, I have never doubted there was a strong local audience for Region-centric radio shows.

It was evident when I was hosting the "Night Rock" program on various stations over the years, it remained true when I found strong support for my celebrity interview program "Midwest BEAT," these last 10 years on 89.1-FM/Lakeshore Public Radio and in recent weeks my belief has been reaffirmed once again via feedback on my newest radio project.

I am happy to report that program "Midwest BEAT Blues" is catching fire all over Midwest airwaves. The show was just picked up this week by Benton Harbor, Michigan's WHFB-AM/FM and added to the station's Friday schedule from 4-6 p.m. Eastern/3-5 p.m. Central on both signals -- AM-1060 and 102.5FM -- as well as live streaming at whfbradio.com.

For the last two weeks, LaPorte and Porter counties have been able to hear the program on Tuesday nights from 5-7 p.m. on WIMS-AM/FM via that station's simulcast frequencies at AM-1420, 106.7FM, 95.1FM and also on the live stream at wimsradio.com. The show got such strong response out of the gate, that WIMS owner and General Manager Ric Federighi, immediately added a repeat broadcast of the show, now heard weekly on Sunday afternoons from 3-5 p.m.

Doing a blues music program had been on the back burner for a couple of years, but it wasn't until my friend and fellow broadcaster Tom Maloney at Lakeshore Public Radio suggested I seriously consider doing a blues music show, that I began to revisit the idea. I respect Tom's opinion very much when he offered to add such a show to the Lakeshore schedule, I sat down for the first time at a microphone with a stack of blues albums.

"Midwest BEAT Blues" was first launched four weeks ago on Lakeshore Public Radio at 89.1FM, where Lake County blues fans can now hear it every Friday evening from 7-9 p.m. on Lakeshore Public Radio at 89.1FM and via the station website's live stream at lakeshorepublicradio.org.

The show features local, regional and international blues artists of all eras and styles, and is currently pre-recorded in my home studio and different programs and different edits are rotated in such a way, so the same program is not heard across the dial during the same week. Each station currently carrying "Midwest BEAT Blues," features a different episode in a given week, so blues fans can theoretically enjoy six full hours of blues music should they choose to stream the program weekly via each station.

Reminder to radio fans who embrace Region-produced programming, 89.1FM- Lakeshore Public Radio still carries a fresh weekly edition of my celebrity interview program "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. Archives: lakeshorepublicradio.org/show/midwest-beat.

The weekly all vinyl LP show, "Needle Drop" with my 18-year-old co-host Riley Mummey, is heard live every Sunday from 6-9 p.m. on WIMS-AM/FM. More: facebook.com/wimsneedledrop.

MUSIC NOTES

• The King of Rock 'N' Roll returns to life Friday at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart as tribute artist Jimmy Holmes (jimmyholmeseta.com) of nearby Demotte, Indiana slips into his bejeweled white jumpsuit to take Elvis Presley fans for a trip down memory lane. The 7 p.m. show targets Presley's prime touring/Vegas years. Tickets start at $20 for the all ages event.

On Saturday, it's back to heavy rock as Lateralus brings its tribute to the music of TOOL back to The Art for an 8 p.m. show. Tickets start at $15. More: brickartlive.com.

• New show alert! Hip hop/rapper Struggle Jennings returns for a mid-week encore visit to Hobart Art Theater on June 15. The grandson of instrumental rock guitarist Duane Eddy and country musician Jessi Colter, Jennings is also the step-grandson of Waylon Jennings, and the nephew of Shooter Jennings. Although his music may be drastically different from his famous kin folk, Struggle's ability to deliver a powerful live performance lives up to his DNA. Featured guests on Jennings' "Angels & Outlaw Tour" are Caitlynne Curtis and Brianna Harness. More: brickartlive.com.

• Curb Records artist and country music singer/songwriter Hannah Ellis is the featured artist for this week's ongoing Free Country Friday Concert series on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary. Ellis has competed on "Season 8" of NBC-TV series, "The Voice" and also toured as part of CMT’s “Next Women of Country.”

Boy Band Review recreates the look and sound of such '90s boy bands as N'Sync and Back Street Boys this Saturday on the Hard Rock Cafe' Stage. The casino's large Hard Rock Live concert hall elsewhere in the casino features Limp Bizkit on Saturday. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Hobart's teenage rocker Geddy Trezak is usually seen fronting his self-named full electric band, but tonight Trezak unplugs and performs solo from 6-9 p.m. at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in Hobart. This is the second installment of a new series of acoustic local artist performances aimed at introducing patrons to the recently enlarged and remodeled Jamaican/Caribbean restaurant's new family banquet room. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Local musicians Nick Kazonis and Mike Wilson return this evening to Region Ale Tap House (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville to host their weekly "Open Mic Night" for all ages of musicians and fans from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Highland's veteran folk troubadour Adam Gawlikowski performs with an assortment of "Friends" on June 4, at Region Ale and since the last performance by this collective of music makers -- Jarred Rusin, Mark Frederick, Renee Arnold, David Herr, John LaBelle and Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle -- sold out all seats, the artist advises to reserve a spot in advance for this show. More: 219-322-2337 or regionaletaphouse.com.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) serves up The Crawpuppies along with its Friday night fish dinner specials. Then on Saturday, Leroy's hosts tribute band Visions of Santana. Music starts at 8 p.m. The weekend wraps up with "Leroy's Sunday Blues Jam" from 7 to 11 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219- 926-6211.

• Singer, songwriter, guitarist Chad Burton performs solo tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. Friday finds long-running party rock band Scamp on stage there, with rockers Chronic Flannel covering a broad array of music genres on Saturday. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219- 351-5148.

• Catch roots and classic rockers South of 30 on Saturday at Buddy & Pal's Place (1206 E. Summit St.) in Crown Point doing an 8:30 p.m. show. More: 219- 661-0088.

• Acoustic duo Chris & Lou will unleash their vocal harmonies and dual guitars on Friday from 7-10 p.m. at Catch Table & Tap (520 E. 81st Ave.) in Merrillville. More: 219-525-4076

• Congratulations to blues guitarist, vocalist, songwriter and Alligator Records recording artist Chris Cain on winning the 2021 International Songwriting Competition in the "Blues" category for his original song "I Believe I Got Off Cheap." The song originally appeared on Cain's 2021 Alligator Records debut album "Raisin' Cain." Cain has been performing professionally since 1987 and has released 16 albums over the years. More: alligator.com.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. reach him at beatboss.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0