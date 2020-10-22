Bluesman Gomes releases pandemic-inspired album

Anthony Gomes frequently performed in Chicagoland in non-COVID times and has amassed a large fan base in the Great Lakes Region.

Gomes new album, "Containment Blues" is being met with praise and accolades from the media and public alike, since coming out in mid-October. Three songs -- "Hell and Half of Georgia," "Make a Good Man (Wanna Be Bad)" and "Tell Somebody" -- have already broken out on the internet music platform Spotify. "Containment Blues" has already risen to the "#1 Best Seller" spot on the Amazon Digital Music Chart for the Blues.

Gomes, who's based in St. Louis, wanted to do something different with this album. He had been in the process of recording a more rock-inspired album titled "Rock and Roll Bluesman," but when the world shifted due to the pandemic he decided his music needed to shift as well.

"We were living in strange days and I wanted the music to reflect the times we were living in," said Gomes. "Originally, the concept for the record was a singer- songwriter approach with just one microphone, one acoustic guitar and one voice. I would write a song in the morning and then bring it to the studio in the afternoon. By the end of the day we would have a song. After a few weeks there was enough material for an album."