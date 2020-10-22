Bluesman Gomes releases pandemic-inspired album

Anthony Gomes frequently performed in Chicagoland in non-COVID times and has amassed a large fan base in the Great Lakes Region.
Gomes new album, "Containment Blues" is being met with praise and accolades from the media and public alike, since coming out in mid-October. Three songs -- "Hell and Half of Georgia," "Make a Good Man (Wanna Be Bad)" and "Tell Somebody" -- have already broken out on the internet music platform Spotify. "Containment Blues" has already risen to the "#1 Best Seller" spot on the Amazon Digital Music Chart for the Blues.
Gomes, who's based in St. Louis, wanted to do something different with this album. He had been in the process of recording a more rock-inspired album titled "Rock and Roll Bluesman," but when the world shifted due to the pandemic he decided his music needed to shift as well.
"We were living in strange days and I wanted the music to reflect the times we were living in," said Gomes. "Originally, the concept for the record was a singer- songwriter approach with just one microphone, one acoustic guitar and one voice. I would write a song in the morning and then bring it to the studio in the afternoon. By the end of the day we would have a song. After a few weeks there was enough material for an album."
As studios began to open up, and people were able to come together using social distancing, the tracks were able to be built up beyond the original vision. "Things quickly evolved and soon other instruments were added to the vocal and acoustic guitar."
The COVID pandemic had an obvious effect on the album. "It was a global phenomenon," he said. "It was something the whole world was going through and for this reason we wanted to represent the world with contributions by musicians from Brazil, Russia, Venezuela, Sweden, China, Canada and the United States. Four Continents on 11 songs. It has brought a different flavor to the music, a more global sound to our brand of blues and roots rock." More at: AnthonyGomes.com.
Goodbye to a Good Guy: Spencer Davis
Earlier this month, the world lost Eddie Van Halen. This week it says goodbye to another musical great as British Invasion rocker Spencer Davis died of a heart attack on Monday, age 81, at his California home. The talented instrumentalist, who was born in Wales, founded The Spencer Davis Group and rose to fame in the 1960s with such classics as "Gimme Some Lovin," "I'm a Man" and others. Alongside Davis in that historic band were: Pete York, Muff Winwood, and a teenage Steve Winwood (Muff's little brother).
I had the pleasure of Spencer's friendship over the years, having first met him around 1980 when he was working with the Canadian-based Downchild Blues Band who performed at the Pointe East night club in Lynwood, Illinois. Spencer sat in with the group that evening and I interviewed him backstage for "Goldmine Magazine." My Spencer Davis interview eventually became part of the British Invasion chapter of "The Oral History of Rock And Roll" (Krause Publishing).
We stayed in touch over the years and my best memory is when Spencer showed up at Merrillville's Hy-Dad's Pub for a surprise party thrown for this columnist's 25th birthday. Not just a great musician, songwriter and pivotal part of the '60s music scene, Spencer Davis was a genuinely nice person and kind soul.
MUSIC NOTES
• Professional Northwest Indiana storyteller/actor Grant Fitch will deliver disturbing tales of the macabre as written by Edgar Allan Poe and other classic horror masters live on stage Saturday (10/24) from 7-9 p.m. at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City. The $10 admission cost includes cake, coffee and teas during the intermission. Tickets are limited to 30 to allow for social distancing and facial masks are required. Tickets should be reserved in advance by calling 219-945-9511.
• Valparaiso's Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) features a guitar-driven blues weekend, beginning on Friday with Derek Caruso & The Blues Fuse and followed on Saturday by The Big Dog Mercer Band. The R&B sounds of Sheryl Youngblood concludes things on Sunday. All live music events run 7-10 p.m. More: 219-309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter hosts karaoke tonight from 9 p.m. to midnight, with live blues-rock featured on Friday by Phil-In-The-Blanks. Guitar rock is the featured fare on Saturday with Chad Burton & Friends. Weekend entertainment runs 8 p.m.-midnight. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The family-friendly, free to all ages Barnyard Weekend Jams continue for a final weekend at County Line Orchard (200 S. County Line Road) in Hobart on the outside stage. Angelo Cicco performs from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday. Nationally known composer/performer Robert Rolfe Feddersen leads his group through an afternoon of original acoustic-driven music culled from his catalog of albums on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. More: countylineorchard.com/barnyard-jams or 219- 947-4477.
• Zorn Brew Works (605 E. 9th St.) in Michigan City presents the eclectic blues-rock-jazz hybrid sound of guitarist Joe Macinek and his ever evolving band of musical masters at 8 p.m. on Friday, followed on Saturday by the equally eclectic Neil Allesee Live project (facebook.com/neilalleseemusic) which blends a unique sound with roots in rock, jam, funk, blues and alternative. More: zornbrewworks.com.
• The acoustic sounds of Crown Point singer/songwriter Frank Ruvoli will go down like a flavorful wine this Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Anderson's Winery (430 E. U.S. 6) in Valparaiso. More: 219-464-4936 or AndersonWinery.com.
• The Strings Beyond Description Band will perform an 8 p.m. show this Thursday at Finnegans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. More: finnegansdyer.com or 219-865-9896.
• The Hobart Art Theatre will present "Hobart Stand Up" on Sunday at 7 p.m. with five comedians set to perform -- Vince Carone, Daniel Anderson, Ryan Gurley, Maheen Husain and Alan Ford Jr. Tickets: $10 advance/$15 at door. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre
• This Friday afternoon finds a double header of iconic musical guests featured in interviews on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly 1-3 p.m. program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." From 1-2 p.m. British guitarist Mick Box of the band Uriah Heep, will talk about the band's long career and legacy in the world of hard rock music, as selections from the veteran band's deep catalog is featured. The second hour's live guest is Chicago blues queen, Shemekia Copeland, who returns to the program to discuss and spotlight songs from her topical new Alligator Records release, "Uncivil War." Lakeshore programs stream live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org).
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
