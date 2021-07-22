Bluesman to 'Rock the Park' for firefighters

"I want to bring back the thrill longtime Bluesmen created in their day. At the same time, I think it’s very important for the music to grow and evolve," Gomes said.

Being inspired by and weaned on the electric blues of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy and B.B. King, Gomes began playing guitar in his very early teens and is grateful to his Portuguese father and French-Canadian mother for their support of his dream to make music.

A disciple of old school blues, Gomes spent much of the 1990s living in Chicago, so he could soak up the spirit of the old blues masters while gigging in blues haunts on his own and as a sideman for Magic Slim & The Teardrops. The artist described that period of his early career as being like a Blues boot camp.

In 1998, Gomes scored top honors in the first annual “Best Unsigned Blues Band” competition at Buddy Guy’s Legends, which led to the release of his debut album, “Blues In Technicolor,” the title track of which was co-authored by Gomes and Jim Peterik of The Ides Of March.