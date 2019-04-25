Highland resident Adam Gawlikowski is a true Americana troubadour, beginning his career during the height of the folk music boom of the 1960s. "It was 1965," recalled 75-year-old Gawlikowski. "I hitchhiked to California with my guitar on my back and about 20 bucks in my pocket. I wanted to be a star. I stayed in California about nine months singing at the Troubadour and a lot of different places."
Ultimately disillusioned by the L.A. scene, Gawlikowski caught a Greyhound Bus back to Northwest Indiana and worked at Inland Steel before eventually starting his own company. But he never lost his love for playing music. He has been known to pop in occasionally at The Paul Henry Gallery in Hammond, and other places where old time acoustic music is still favored.
"I sang 'MacNamara's Band' in a sixth grade talent show," he said of his first public performance. "Then I sang in church, in choirs, and at Bishop Noll High School I did a lot of musical theater (until graduating in 1960). At Ball State University in Muncie, myself and three other guys learned to play instruments and formed a fraternity band. I started doing solo performances too. It was 1962, so I covered songs by Dylan, Woody Guthrie, Peter, Paul & Mary, Kingston Trio, and other popular American Folk singers."
This Sunday at 2 p.m. the singer/songwriter will do those songs and some of his own during a concert to benefit his alma mater, when performing at the Bishop Noll Institute Theater (1519 Hoffman St.) in Hammond, with a few hand-picked sidemen, including drummer George Buck, guitarist Mark Frederick and pianist David Herr. There will also be guest performances by the BNI and John The Baptist student choirs. Tickets are $20 advance/$25 at door. More: bishopnoll.org.
HAYDEN VINYL DEBUTS
The Bill Hayden Group's new "Eureka" album, released a few weeks ago on CD, has come out in vinyl LP format this week and can now be found at most local record haunts in the Region, including S&J Records and Region Records in Griffith, Antique Vault & Records in Crown Point, The Record Bin in Hobart, Revolution in Valparaiso, and others soon to come. More: facebook.com/BillHayden2013.
This columnist contributed some old-fashion liner notes on the artist's request. Found inside the album's gatefold jacket, they mark this writer's first liner notes since doing albums by Johnny Winter, Fabian, The Dixie Cups, Fevertree and other artists for CBS Special Products back in the 1980s.
The songs on "Eureka" cross various musical genres but are anchored by a strong blue-eyed soul sound. "I've taken a lot of different styles of music and learned from them," said Hayden. "I don't subscribe to just one style or method, I subscribe to 'good music' that says something and has purpose. Either purpose in the message, or purpose in that it serves to entertain folks who turn to music simply to be distracted from things in their life."
Hayden said he will leave the band at home this Sunday when he performs a solo piano/vocal set for the weekly "Live From The Record Bin" internet radio broadcast (4-6 p.m.) heard on RegionRadio.Live. All ages welcome for the in-store concert where complimentary refreshments are served. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219-945-9511.
MUSIC NOTES
• Tonight at 7 p.m., The Room (8353 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland hosts two hard rocking national acts -- Trapt (trapt.com) and Tantric (tantricrockband.com) -- with support set by NWI's Well Water CoolAid (WWC). Tickets: $25. More: 219-838-5909 or theroomvenue.com.
• Jack Cunningham of regional rock band The Picks, steps out solo Friday for a 7 p.m. acoustic show at Shipwreck Bar & Grill (840 S. Broad St.) in Griffith, giving him a chance to showcase some original tunes, along with cover songs. More: 219-513-8342 or facebook.com/JackCunninghamMusic. Catch The Picks on Saturday (9 p.m.) at Track Lounge (318 N. Jackson St.) in Crown Point. More: 219-663-9838.
•The Unstoppables perform a broad selection of covers and original songs ranging from rock to Americana in an 8 p.m. show Friday at Buddy & Pals (340 W. U.S. 30) in Schererville. The group -- Greg Ashby (acoustic guitar, harmonica), Dan Soto and Bruce Chronister (acoustic/electric guitar), Jim Sasaki (bass), Tim Flatt (drums), Mike Horgash (violin) -- feature strong multi-part vocal harmonies. More: facebook.com/theunstoppablesband .
•Long running band Scamp featuring guitarist/vocalist Mark Rongers -- performs at Duffy's Place (1154 Axe Ave.) in Valparaiso this Saturday. More: 219-462-1057.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the classic rock of 14th & Lincoln on Friday at 8 p.m., followed Saturday at 9 p.m. by Neil Young tribute group, Heart Of Gold Band. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219- 926-6211.
• Northwest Indiana's Nomad Planets performs original music in-studio at 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio on Tuesday evening (7-8 p.m.) as guest on the twice weekly program "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Stream live: lakeshorepublicmedia.org.