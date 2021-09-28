Boney James fills Hammond's Venue with hot jazz

Boney James was in the house at Horseshoe Casino's The Venue recently and jazz fans were thrilled.

The Grammy-winning saxophonist performed a 90-minute show filled with favorite songs from his collection as well as tunes from his latest album "Solid."

The saxophonist, producer and songwriter, who's currently touring in support of "Solid," which is his 17th album, offered a concert strong in R&B inspired jazzy sounds. He's frequently brought his show to Horseshoe Casino's The Venue where he easily packs the house.

For James' concert this time around, he was accompanied by bassist Marcus Miller as the opening act.

Among standout tunes on James' playlist were "Solid," Chaka Khan's "Sweet Thing," and "Butter" among others. James exhibits a smooth playing style in concert and his enthusiasm for playing the saxophone shines through as he regularly travels extensively across the stage throughout all his shows.

Opener Miller also proved an energetic performer and entertained the audience with tunes such as The Beatles' "Come Together" and an expressive, soulful version of "How Great Thou Art."

To learn more about James touring schedule, visit boneyjames.com. For more information on other shows coming to The Venue, visit caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond.

