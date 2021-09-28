 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boney James fills Hammond's Venue with hot jazz
urgent

Boney James fills Hammond's Venue with hot jazz

Boney James

Boney James recently performed at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino.

 Provided

Boney James was in the house at Horseshoe Casino's The Venue recently and jazz fans were thrilled.

The Grammy-winning saxophonist performed a 90-minute show filled with favorite songs from his collection as well as tunes from his latest album "Solid."

The saxophonist, producer and songwriter, who's currently touring in support of "Solid," which is his 17th album, offered a concert strong in R&B inspired jazzy sounds. He's frequently brought his show to Horseshoe Casino's The Venue where he easily packs the house.

For James' concert this time around, he was accompanied by bassist Marcus Miller as the opening act.

Among standout tunes on James' playlist were "Solid," Chaka Khan's "Sweet Thing," and "Butter" among others. James exhibits a smooth playing style in concert and his enthusiasm for playing the saxophone shines through as he regularly travels extensively across the stage throughout all his shows.

Opener Miller also proved an energetic performer and entertained the audience with tunes such as The Beatles' "Come Together" and an expressive, soulful version of "How Great Thou Art."

To learn more about James touring schedule, visit boneyjames.com. For more information on other shows coming to The Venue, visit caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Iconic film memorabilia go up for auction

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts