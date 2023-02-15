AC/DC tribute group Bonfire returns for its annual performance Feb. 18 at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart to celebrate the life of AC/DC's founding vocalist Bon Scott. This double anniversary show has been playing annually at The Art for several years, and this year will mark the 44th anniversary of Scott's death, as well as the 24th anniversary of the Bonfire band's debut performance.

"As our name implies we heavily focus on the Bon Scott years of AC/DC, but there are also Brian Johnson-era fan favorites offered up as well," said Bonfire vocalist and founding member, Jim Hillegonds. "How could we not include songs like 'You Shook Me,' 'Back In Black' and others? Fans love those songs and we deliver what the fans want, so nobody leaves disappointed." Those songs are from the 1980 AC/DC album, "Back In Black," the band's own tribute to Scott after deciding to continue on with new singer Brian Johnson.

Hillegonds is planning a 2-plus hour performance and will add a few deeper cuts from the Bon Scott-era catalog for Saturday, since this show is specifically done each year in remembrance of the Scottish-born Aussie rock legend, who died at age 33 on Feb. 19, 1980.

"There is also a third anniversary tied to Saturday's show," added Bonfire's newest and youngest member, 18-year-old guitarist Peyton Walter of Hebron. "I made my official debut as a member of Bonfire at the 2022 Art Theater show, so this weekend marks my first anniversary as an official member of the band." Walter added how Angus Young, the AC/DC co-founding member he represents on stage, was one of the reasons he started playing guitar. "It's cool that I now get to play those songs I loved back then in tribute to the band and the guy who first inspired me to play."

As in past years, fans of all ages will surely be fist-pumping and singing along during this evening of "high voltage rock 'n' roll," as the Bonfire boys set their wall of amps to "10." They promise to have 'Rosie' back on stage, along with cannons, bells and other special visual and production treats to accompany the music.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Music begins at 6 p.m. with guitar virtuoso, Kevin M. Buck, doing a short spotlight set by heavy metal. Ozzy Osbourne tribute group, The Blizzard of Ozz, takes the stage around 6:45 p.m.

"Having Blizzard of Ozz on this bill is not only a good fit musically, but it's also very timely since the real Ozzy just announced he will no longer be performing live anymore," said WIMS radio personality Rockin' Riley Mummey, the evening's stage emcee. "This is a rock solid line-up not to miss." Tickets are $15 advance/$20 at door. More: brickartlive.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• The "Acoustic Thursday" concert series continues from 6:30-9:30 p.m. tonight at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart with musical duo Amy McCormick and Aaron Harris, delivering a night of cover songs. "We like to dig a little deeper and surprise audiences with some of the songs we cover," said McCormick.

One week from today, on Feb. 23, Montego will debut its new monthly "Acoustic Songwriter's Night" hosted by writer/performer Danny Lemmon. Scheduled to perform are: Triway (featuring David Varella, John and Jim Bonick), Nick Scarpinato, Joe Goodrich, and duo Billy Klein & Ted Spaniak (members of Loretto Lane). Thursday music events are free and open to all ages. facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• In other Montego news... Chicago's Moneytree Records announced last week that it will host a 6-9 p.m. "CD Release Party" on Wednesday, March 1 in the Montego music room. The event will celebrate singer/songwriter Dave Rudolf's two latest Moneytree releases, "Sit Down, Take A Number" and "Traditional." Tickets are $5 or $10, with the higher ticket including one's choice of either new CD. More: facebook.com/dave.rudolf.

• Acoustic music trio Munde, Mardo & Matt perform from 9 p.m. to midnight tonight at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. Saturday finds the Soulfinger band there at 9 p.m. "Open Stage Nights" happen at 9 p.m. every Sunday and Tuesday evening, and Fridays are "Karaoke Night." More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• Husband/wife acoustic duo Hot Sauce returns to host the weekly "Thursday Night Experience" at Verona Pizza (1689 Morthland Drive) in Valparaiso tonight. The duo performs from 7-8 p.m. and then hosts an everybody welcome "open mic" from 8 to 11 p.m.

• NWI solo acoustic entertainer Jack Cunningham performs 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Anderson's Winery (630 E. U.S. 6) in Valparaiso. Then again on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Shady Creek Winery (2030 Tryon Road) in Michigan City. More: facebook.com/jack.cunningham.946.

• This Friday at The Hard Rock Cafe Stage inside the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary, Northwest Indiana party band Nawty will deliver their range of music -- dance, pop and rock -- both classics and current hits. Another of the Region's most popular cover bands, Mr. Funnyman, takes over the Cafe Stage on Saturday with a similarly broad set list that gives up hits from various eras of popular music. Both nights start at 9 p.m. and free to attend.

Across the casino's main floor at the Council Oak Bar Stage at 8 p.m. will be live music performances by The Smiley Tillman Band featuring Kate Moss on Friday, followed on Saturday by Vino Lounden.

The casino's "Hard Rock Live!" concert auditorium welcomes the multi-platinum rockers -- Skillet and Theory of a Deadman -- for a 7 p.m. double-bill this Friday. Tickets remain at $39.50 and up. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• A solo acoustic show by Chad Clifford is featured tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. Jessi & The Fizz play on Friday at 8:30 p.m., followed by rockers BOSCO on Saturday. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Rock group Love Punk is found on Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. . 20) in Porter. Party rockers Nawty takes the stage on Saturday. Weekend music starts at 8 p.m with a weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" from 7-10 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Dan Navarro performs at 8 p.m. Eastern / 7 p.m. Central this Friday at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. Navarro is an entertainment Renaissance man who has forged an eclectic 40-year career as a songwriter, performer, artist, singer and voice actor. Tickets start at: $45.50. More: acornlive.org.

• Veteran South Side musician Danny Lemmon is my musical guest on Tuesday's Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Lemmon will talk about his career, his latest album and the long-running monthly "Acoustic Songwriter Showcase Night" he hosts at Smokey Jo's in Crete. Lemmon will also talk about the new songwriter showcase night he will host in Northwest Indiana at Montego Bay Grill in Hobart. Stream the radio show live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.