Bottoms Up Bar and Grill celebrates its 25th anniversary from 2 p.m. to midnight July 28.
The family-owned and operated bar/eatery has served lake perch, ribs, pizza and other items since 1993. Live music is a highlight at the establishment.
The entertainment line-up for the anniversary event will be Jack Whittle & Doc Fuller Duo Acoustic from 2 to 5 p.m.; Cover to Cover with Darren Enloe from 5 to 8 p.m. and Pandora Rocks from 8 p.m. to midnight.
FYI: Bottoms Up is located at 1696 Thornton Lansing Road, Lansing. Call 708-418-3877.