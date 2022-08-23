Boyz II Men bring harmonies to Hammond

Grammy-winning vocal group Boyz II Men serenaded fans with their harmonious hits Aug. 19 in the Region.

The vocal group from Philadelphia performed their concert at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond. Boyz II Men regularly has performed in the Region including often at The Venue as well as a past Festival of the Lakes.

Boyz II Men, comprised of Shawn Stockman, Wanya Morris and Nathan Morris, proved they can still draw a diverse group of fans of various ages.

The group, who performed without an opening act, delivered an 80-minute show which featured their popular hits and a selection of cover songs.

The trio offered up strong harmonies throughout the show and proved they can still deliver an energy-filled concert. Fans eagerly sang along to their catchy tunes.

Singer Stockman told the crowd it was great to be back on stage again and said everyone in the audience should "leave all their issues" behind and just enjoy being together with a like-minded crowd who was there to enjoy the music.

He said audience members were in a little "microcosm" during the show and that everyone was there to celebrate life.

The group began their show with the upbeat "Motownphilly." Among other highlighted tunes were "On Bended Knee," "I'll Make Love To You," "End of the Road" and assorted cover songs.

Covers on the set list included the stellar medley "A Change Is Gonna Come,"/ "Are You Gonna Go My Way,"/ "American Woman"/ and The Beatles' "Come Together."

Also on the list was a cover of the beautiful Journey song "Open Arms."

Fans could have sat around for another hour to hear the praised R&B singers showcase their vocal talents.

For more information on the group, visit boyziimen.com. Upcoming tour stops include Red Bank, New Jersey on Aug. 26; Schenectady, N.Y. on Aug. 27; Bridgeport, Connecticut on Aug. 28; and others.