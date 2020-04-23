Brad Paisley raises a glass for frontline workers

In the spirit of virtual happy hours that have been popular online, Paisley wanted to connect with fans, especially since he couldn’t play the song while touring. Paisley, like most touring artists, had to reschedule his concert plans this year.

So Paisley put a phone number on social media and asked people to text him the link to their conference calls. He already joined a group of elementary school teachers in Illinois, a young man celebrating his 21st birthday and a group of healthcare workers. On his computer desk, he’s got a few handy beer cans ready for a computer screen toast.

“It’s inspiring,” said Paisley. “They are just staying connected anyway they can.”

Long before the virus brought to the forefront issues like economic insecurity and lack of access to food, Paisley was working to help people in his community make ends meet. A year ago, Paisley helped break ground in Nashville on a free grocery store called The Store that aimed to help needy families.