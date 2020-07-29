Brett Eldredge to star in virtual sound check

Fans of Country star Brett Eldredge will have the chance to see him perform and hear selections from his new album virtually on July 30.
The Chicago Theatre and Chase will partner to present the sound the Chase Sound Check at 7 p.m. Central and 8 p.m. Eastern and will be viewed on multiple platforms. Fans can watch the performance on Eldredge's Facebook and You Tube, The Chicago Theatre's Facebook and You Tube and Chase's You Tube channel.
Eldredge, who is from the Chicago area, will be performing songs from his new album "Sunday Drive" as well as other tunes from his catalog. The new album features 12 tracks. The sound check performance, behind-the-scenes footage and interviews fans will see were filmed in Nashville.
“This album is all about where I started as a musician and I am so honored that my favorite city and theater are part of this launch,” said Brett Eldredge. “I’m excited to be the first-ever virtual Chase Sound Check artist and take my fans on a one of a kind ‘Sunday Drive’ they’ll never forget. This unique opportunity allows me to connect with my fans during a time when we can’t physically be together, and that is very special,” Eldredge said.
