The stage was aglow with bright lights, trees and other holiday decor when Brian Wilson and his band presented a special holiday show recently at The Venue at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino.
Wilson, along with fellow Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine and a full band presented the "What I Really Want For Christmas" album in its entirety.
While Wilson starred on lead vocals on only some of the songs in this show, Jardine, and band members Blondie Chaplin and Wilson's son-in-law Rob Bonfiglio, took the lead on the vast majority of the tunes.
The show opened with Beach Boys' signature holiday song "Little Saint Nick," and proceeded with "The Man With All The Toys," "Santa's Beard" and "Merry Christmas Baby."
Other holiday tunes on the roster were "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," "Frosty the Snowman" and "We Three Kings."
The first half of the show was dedicated to holiday selections and the last half highlighted the Beach Boys' biggest tunes.
Everything from "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "Surfin' U.S.A," "Fun, Fun, Fun," and "Good Vibrations" were included in the winter surf party on stage that night. The holiday party concluded with "Auld Lang Syne."
The Venue's show was only the second concert on Wilson's holiday tour. The tour continues through Dec. 23. For more information on the holiday tour and Wilson's 2019 touring schedule, visit brianwilson.com.