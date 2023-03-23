Venues across Chicagoland and the Region are beginning to release their concert schedules for the coming months.
Music lovers who are fans of a variety of genres will find many shows to choose from through the remainder of the year.
Whether you favor rock, pop, country, R&B, folk, rap or other genres, artists of all styles will be on the road entertaining fans with their biggest hits and new tunes.
The following inconclusive list features just a sample of what's in store this year.
Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.
Snarky Puppy, April 1
Pitbull, April 7
Ginuwine & Next, April 8
Maxwell, April 15
Smokey Robinson: Music and Memories, April 28
Diana Ross, May 5
The Killers, May 11
Wayne Newton & Tony Orlando, May 13
Billy Carrington, May 19
Cypress Hill, July 2
Jimmie Allen, July 8
Weezer, July 9
Shinedown, July 21
Styx, Oct.13; Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 24
Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Visit fourwindscasino.com
REO Speedwagon, March 24
Tesla, April 21
KC And The Sunshine Band, May 6
Chicago, May 19
Switchfoot,, July 22
Happy Together Tour, Aug. 11
The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Centre Drive., Hammond; Visit caesars.com/horseshoehammond.com
The 17th annual Chi-Town Blues Festival, April 8
The Mega Monsters Tour: Gojira & Mastodon with special guest Lorna Shore, Aug. 25
United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Visit unitedcenter.com:
New Edition with Keith Sweat, Guy and Tank, March 23
John Mayer, March 31
Depeche Mode, April 5
Mana, April 28 and 29
Blink 182 with Turnstile, May 6 and 7
Lizzo,, May 17
The Cure, June 10
Stevie Nicks, June 23
Twice, June 28
Anita Baker, June 30
Drake, 21 Savage, July 5 and 6
Windy City Smokeout, July 13-16
Thomas Rhett, July 28
Lionel Ritchie, Earth Wind & Fire, Aug. 5
Madonna, Aug. 9 and 10
Sam Smith, Aug. 15
Arctic Monkeys, Aug. 27
Peter Gabriel, Sept. 30
Allstate Arena, Rosemont. Visit ticketmaster.com:
NCT Dream Tour: The Dream Show2: In A Dream, April 7
Lollapalooza, Aug. 3 to 6 at Grant Park, Chicago
The iconic music festival will feature a variety of acts. Headliners for the festival are Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together. Ticket Presale is at 10 a.m. March 23. Visit lollapalooza.com. Layaway plans are available on all ticket plans starting at $20.