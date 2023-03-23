Venues across Chicagoland and the Region are beginning to release their concert schedules for the coming months.

Music lovers who are fans of a variety of genres will find many shows to choose from through the remainder of the year.

Whether you favor rock, pop, country, R&B, folk, rap or other genres, artists of all styles will be on the road entertaining fans with their biggest hits and new tunes.

The following inconclusive list features just a sample of what's in store this year.

Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Northern Indiana, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Snarky Puppy, April 1

Pitbull, April 7

Ginuwine & Next, April 8

Maxwell, April 15

Smokey Robinson: Music and Memories, April 28

Diana Ross, May 5

The Killers, May 11

Wayne Newton & Tony Orlando, May 13

Billy Carrington, May 19

Cypress Hill, July 2

Jimmie Allen, July 8

Weezer, July 9

Shinedown, July 21

Styx, Oct.13; Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 24

Silver Creek Event Center, Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo, Michigan. Visit fourwindscasino.com

REO Speedwagon, March 24

Tesla, April 21

KC And The Sunshine Band, May 6

Chicago, May 19

Switchfoot,, July 22

Happy Together Tour, Aug. 11

The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Centre Drive., Hammond; Visit caesars.com/horseshoehammond.com

The 17th annual Chi-Town Blues Festival, April 8

The Mega Monsters Tour: Gojira & Mastodon with special guest Lorna Shore, Aug. 25

United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Visit unitedcenter.com:

New Edition with Keith Sweat, Guy and Tank, March 23

John Mayer, March 31

Depeche Mode, April 5

Mana, April 28 and 29

Blink 182 with Turnstile, May 6 and 7

Lizzo,, May 17

The Cure, June 10

Stevie Nicks, June 23

Twice, June 28

Anita Baker, June 30

Drake, 21 Savage, July 5 and 6

Windy City Smokeout, July 13-16

Thomas Rhett, July 28

Lionel Ritchie, Earth Wind & Fire, Aug. 5

Madonna, Aug. 9 and 10

Sam Smith, Aug. 15

Arctic Monkeys, Aug. 27

Peter Gabriel, Sept. 30

Allstate Arena, Rosemont. Visit ticketmaster.com:

NCT Dream Tour: The Dream Show2: In A Dream, April 7

Lollapalooza, Aug. 3 to 6 at Grant Park, Chicago

The iconic music festival will feature a variety of acts. Headliners for the festival are Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together. Ticket Presale is at 10 a.m. March 23. Visit lollapalooza.com. Layaway plans are available on all ticket plans starting at $20.